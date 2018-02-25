World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  France
  Christian Blachot Architecture
  2017
  7. Le Jardin du Côteau / Christian Blachot Architecture

Le Jardin du Côteau / Christian Blachot Architecture

  • 02:00 - 25 February, 2018
Le Jardin du Côteau / Christian Blachot Architecture
Le Jardin du Côteau / Christian Blachot Architecture, © Christian Blachot
© Christian Blachot

© Christian Blachot © Christian Blachot © Christian Blachot © Christian Blachot + 15

© Christian Blachot
© Christian Blachot

Text description provided by the architects. This project takes place in the Pré-Nouvel eco-district designed by urban planner Jean-Pierre Pranlas-Descours and landscaper Catherine Mosbach. This large site offers very different orientations and ambiences, with points of view on the three mountain massifs, Vercors, Belledonne and Chartreuse. The different lots take place around a 6 ha natural park that extends the existing landscape. The project is located at the southern end of the park in a dominant position, leaning against the hill of Comboire facing the Vercors with a visual escape on the plain of Grenoble and the Chartreuse.

© Christian Blachot
© Christian Blachot
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Christian Blachot
© Christian Blachot
Section
Section

The design of the project is based on this privileged location by creating a route to enjoy the particularities of the site and ambiences on the park and wood side, visual and climatic environments, but also sound and olfactory. This project stands out from other projects of the eco-district by its radicality and its distribution system designed as a walk through the different dimensions of the landscape and its raw materials including white concrete. The apartments are all through to enjoy the coolness of the Comboire hill in summer and the front view of the Vercors.

© Christian Blachot
© Christian Blachot
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Christian Blachot
© Christian Blachot

This project includes 28 intermediate housing units, from T2 to T4 duplex, divided into two horizontal strata overlooking the park. This simple volume draws a perfect horizontal that highlights the undulations of the park. These dwellings are served from an alley that extends naturally into the woods. Each dwelling has individual outdoor access. The floor dwellings are accessible by external stairs and walkways that punctuate the driveway. The roof is vegetated: no equipment and network denature it. For this purpose, an inverted VMC has been set up.

© Christian Blachot
© Christian Blachot
