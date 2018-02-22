Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim

-
Architects
Location41 Hakdong-ro 46-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Area458.86 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
Design TeamSanghak Lee, Ikhyeon Joo, Jihye Yoon, Jeongyeol Kwon
ConstructionReinforced concrete
Exterior FinishingExposed concrete, Bangkirai
UseNeighborhood Facility
Site Area212.5 m2
Building Area126.27 m2
Building to Land Ratio59.42%
FloorsB1, 4F
Text description provided by the architects. The apartment estate market which seemed not to be withered is cooling now. As the imprudent house-poor, who borrows the money to buy a house even if the interest rate is low, disappears, the fever of becoming to farming for a moment with the longing for the life in a country house is passing like a wind. And as changing the interest to the investment of the profitable real estate, the interest about a leasing profitable building of neighbourhood living facilities with an integration of a habitation house is increasing.
Increasingly, small buildings in the city will become a new type of architecture, which involve workplaces, living spaces, and practical daily lives in combination with a probability. The culture of the apartment, which frames a lifestyle uniformly and constraints spaces into the boxes fragmentarily such simply as a room, living room, and kitchen, is eventually confronted with a limitation in the changeable modern situation. Now, in order to create an architecture as a Scenery where its own life pattern is drawn, architects are required to play a role in planning and consulting about an individual life.
The architectural structure, which draws a unique pattern having a private preference and responds to the evolving needs of the times, starts from the desire that bears the possibility of emerging diverse events and the potential of creating a new story constantly like an unrealistic fictional world. When the scenery that comes from the deep inside is realized as an independent stage in a space, this architecture will become the place where a flexible program is operating by itself.