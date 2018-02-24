World
the world's most visited architecture website
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Watch Robert A M Stern Make the Case for Preserving Philip Johnson's AT&T Building

Watch Robert A M Stern Make the Case for Preserving Philip Johnson's AT&T Building, Rendering of Snøhetta's renovation plans for the AT&T Building. Image © DBOX
Rendering of Snøhetta's renovation plans for the AT&T Building. Image © DBOX

In a recent film published by Metropolis Magazine, New York-based architect Robert A M Stern explains why we should care about Philip Johnson’s controversial AT&T building. As landmark designation hearings to protect the buildings external facade continue, demolition of the lobby of this iconic Postmodern New York City skyscraper has already completed.

The designs by Snøhetta for the renovation of the building at 550 Madison Avenue have launched the building to the forefront of the debate about the preservation of Postmodern heritage. The plans include replacing the stone facade with undulating glass in order to transform the building's street presence. Should plans progress, the once prominent arched entry will sit behind fritted glass and stone covered columns will be unwrapped to create a hovering datum.

The AT&T Building. Image © David Shankbone
The AT&T Building. Image © David Shankbone

Architects like Stern and design advocates like Liz Waytkus, the executive director of the nonprofit preservationist group Docmomo US, are fighting for awareness about a new crop of Postmodern buildings that are now old enough to warrant renovations, but often not quite considered old enough to be declared historically significant.

Watch the film by Metropolis Magazine here to find out more about this critical moment for architectural preservation.

See more:

News Architecture News Films & Architecture
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Watch Robert A M Stern Make the Case for Preserving Philip Johnson's AT&T Building" 24 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889407/watch-robert-a-m-stern-make-the-case-for-preserving-philip-johnsons-at-and-t-building/> ISSN 0719-8884

