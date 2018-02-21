World
  3. The Architecture Drawing Prize Exhibition

The Architecture Drawing Prize Exhibition

  • 07:00 - 21 February, 2018
The Architecture Drawing Prize Exhibition
The Architecture Drawing Prize Exhibition, Ubaldo Occhinegro (commended, Hand-Drawn category): Utopia. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Ubaldo Occhinegro (commended, Hand-Drawn category): Utopia. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

The Architecture Drawing Prize received 166 entries from 26 different countries, offering a fascinating cross-section of approaches to and uses of architectural drawing today: from highly sophisticated design drawings to lyrical hand-drawn sketches, and everything in between. The exhibition retains a sense of this variety so along with the three category winners, it was decided to showcase the ten entries that received commendations from the judges.

Jerome Xin Hao (winner, hybrid category): Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum Anna Budnikova (commended, Hybrid category): Hydrological cluster. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum Emily Seden-Fowler (commended, Hybrid category): Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum Sergei Tchoban (commended, Hand-Drawn category): The fallen monument. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum + 12

Jerome Xin Hao (winner, hybrid category): Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Jerome Xin Hao (winner, hybrid category): Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

The exhibition is being staged in the Foyle Space, a small gallery added to the museum in 1890 by its then curator, James Wild. Originally called the New Picture Room, the gallery was designed for the display of 2D works, and it is therefore fitting to be using it as first intended. The three walls usable for displaying works are each assigned to one of the prize’s three categories: hand-drawn, digital and hybrid. The digital and hybrid works are displayed relatively conventionally. However, because there were six works in the hand-drawn category, including one panorama view over 3-metres long, they have been "triple-hung," visually relating this display to the very dense hang that Soane favored in his famous Picture Room, as well as elsewhere in the museum.

Christopher Wijanto (winner, Digital category): Deep Water Purgatory. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Christopher Wijanto (winner, Digital category): Deep Water Purgatory. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

The Architecture Drawing Prize is joint initiative by Make Architects, the World Architecture Festival and Sir John Soane's Museum.

Dimitris Grozopulos (winner, Hand-Drawn category): Scenarios for a post crisis landscape. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Dimitris Grozopulos (winner, Hand-Drawn category): Scenarios for a post crisis landscape. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Anna Budnikova (commended, Hybrid category): Hydrological cluster. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Anna Budnikova (commended, Hybrid category): Hydrological cluster. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Emily Seden-Fowler (commended, Hybrid category): Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Emily Seden-Fowler (commended, Hybrid category): Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Xinyuan Cao (commended, Digital category): Renovation of Denggao Village. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Xinyuan Cao (commended, Digital category): Renovation of Denggao Village. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Sergei Tchoban (commended, Hand-Drawn category): The fallen monument. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
Sergei Tchoban (commended, Hand-Drawn category): The fallen monument. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum
