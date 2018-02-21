Save this picture! Ubaldo Occhinegro (commended, Hand-Drawn category): Utopia. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

The Architecture Drawing Prize received 166 entries from 26 different countries, offering a fascinating cross-section of approaches to and uses of architectural drawing today: from highly sophisticated design drawings to lyrical hand-drawn sketches, and everything in between. The exhibition retains a sense of this variety so along with the three category winners, it was decided to showcase the ten entries that received commendations from the judges.

Save this picture! Jerome Xin Hao (winner, hybrid category): Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

The exhibition is being staged in the Foyle Space, a small gallery added to the museum in 1890 by its then curator, James Wild. Originally called the New Picture Room, the gallery was designed for the display of 2D works, and it is therefore fitting to be using it as first intended. The three walls usable for displaying works are each assigned to one of the prize’s three categories: hand-drawn, digital and hybrid. The digital and hybrid works are displayed relatively conventionally. However, because there were six works in the hand-drawn category, including one panorama view over 3-metres long, they have been "triple-hung," visually relating this display to the very dense hang that Soane favored in his famous Picture Room, as well as elsewhere in the museum.

Save this picture! Christopher Wijanto (winner, Digital category): Deep Water Purgatory. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

The Architecture Drawing Prize is joint initiative by Make Architects, the World Architecture Festival and Sir John Soane's Museum.

Save this picture! Dimitris Grozopulos (winner, Hand-Drawn category): Scenarios for a post crisis landscape. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

Title The Architecture Drawing Prize Exhibition

Type Exhibition

Website https://www.soane.org/whats-on/exhibitions/architecture-drawing-prize

Organizers Sir John Soane's Museum

From February 20, 2018 03:04 PM

Until April 14, 2018 03:04 PM

Venue Sir John Soane's Museum, London

Address 13 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3BP

Save this picture! Anna Budnikova (commended, Hybrid category): Hydrological cluster. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

Save this picture! Emily Seden-Fowler (commended, Hybrid category): Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum

Save this picture! Xinyuan Cao (commended, Digital category): Renovation of Denggao Village. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane's Museum