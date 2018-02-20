Adjaye Associates' Interactive SPYSCAPE Museum Opens in New York City

Save this picture! Photograph by Scott Frances. Courtesy of SPYSCAPE

SPYSCAPE, a new interactive spy museum dedicated to immersing visitors into the world of espionage, has opened in New York City. Designed by Adjaye Associates, the 60,000-square-foot museum features a range of interactive exhibitions housed within a moody material palette of glowing lights, smoked glass, fiber cement and corten steel.

Save this picture! Photograph by Scott Frances. Courtesy of SPYSCAPE

Located on West 55th Street just two blocks from the Museum of Modern Art, SPYSCAPE begins the experience from the moment you enter, assigning visitors one of 11 spy characters including cryptologist, hacker or intelligence analyst.

Inside, interactive exhibits take visitors through spy-themed challenges, where they are taught to learn how to identify lies, complete a surveillance mission or snake their way through a hallway of laser tripwires.

Save this picture! Photograph by Scott Frances. Courtesy of SPYSCAPE

Save this picture! Photograph by Scott Frances. Courtesy of SPYSCAPE

In addition to the exhibits, the museum features a cafe, a book store with more than 1,000 rare spy books and a gift shop selling a range of gadgets and souvenirs. Events spaces can also be rented out for private parties of up to 600 guests.

Save this picture! Photograph by Scott Frances. Courtesy of SPYSCAPE

“It has been exciting to work with a client as truly innovative as SPYSCAPE,” said Lucy Tilley, Associate Director for Adjaye Associates. “Thanks to their forward-thinking vision, we have been able to challenge the traditional museum typology with a design that creates a new model of visitor experience which straddles the physical and digital worlds.”

Learn more about SPYSCAPE here.

Save this picture! Photograph by Scott Frances. Courtesy of SPYSCAPE

Save this picture! Photograph by Scott Frances. Courtesy of SPYSCAPE

Save this picture! Photograph by Scott Frances. Courtesy of SPYSCAPE