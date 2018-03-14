World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Colombia
  5. Alejandro Uribe Cala
  6. 2015
  7. Ekiraya School / Alejandro Uribe Cala

Ekiraya School / Alejandro Uribe Cala

Ekiraya School / Alejandro Uribe Cala
Ekiraya School / Alejandro Uribe Cala, © Andres Valbuena
© Andres Valbuena

© Andres Valbuena © Andres Valbuena © Andres Valbuena © Andres Valbuena + 14

© Andres Valbuena
© Andres Valbuena

Text description provided by the architects. The Ekiraya Montessori school grew out of the confidence of a parent group in its educational system and today is growing at the time as children. 

The project is developed on three acres in La Calera, in very close to Bogota, with all the benefits of pure country air. 

Axonometric
Axonometric

This required a construction that does not lose the country character, who was friendly with the environment and with children, as well as being his safe haven.  

I opt for a lightweight construction system with wooden and metal structure that consists of a combination of frames braced with structural walls and roof.  

© Andres Valbuena
© Andres Valbuena

This construction uses not only as a finish, but in a way comprehensive, structural wood and taking advantage of all the qualities of this material.  

Montessori high school workshops are the second stage of the College.

The building is located next to the workshops of the primary and continues the architectural, but with a different distribution of environments language. This time around a large central void with vegetation.

© Andres Valbuena
© Andres Valbuena

In this building adolescents live and hijack the mode that feel like another home. The Montessori method requires spaces that contribute to education being propitious places for social coexistence, where the physical work to integrate practical and academic, is inspired by respect for nature, and will stimulate the interest of students in their final school stage.

© Andres Valbuena
© Andres Valbuena

The project consists of 2 levels: the first, where are the dining room, kitchen and workshops of Arts and Sciences, the stands that articulate the two workshops and a study and meeting place. In the second there are 8 environments. 4 for each workshop, more two rooms that work, just for the students, as a study place,
socializing and games, presentations and various activities.

Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

Industrialized construction is somewhat novel in Colombia, mostly for educational infrastructure.  In addition to their economic and aesthetic advantages it is friendly to the environment.

In this school that already has 3600mts2 have been used 194 m3 of pine reforested as dominant building material, which means avoiding the emission of 43.8 tons of CO2 equivalent, and at the same time, was allowed to store 92.5 tons equivalent of CO2. 

© Andres Valbuena
© Andres Valbuena

Energy consumption is minimal as there is a passive temperature control and a magnificent natural lighting, also fixed the consumption of a high percentage of water required, storing and treating rain water.

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Colombia
