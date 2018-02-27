World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Safdie Architects Selected to Design the Main Library and Cultural Center in Boise

Safdie Architects Selected to Design the Main Library and Cultural Center in Boise

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Safdie Architects Selected to Design the Main Library and Cultural Center in Boise
Save this picture!
Safdie Architects Selected to Design the Main Library and Cultural Center in Boise, <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/david-lyon/6696935065'>Flickr user David Lyon</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
Flickr user David Lyon licensed under CC BY 2.0

Last week, Boise City Council unanimously approved world-renowned Safdie Architects to lead the local design team for the new cultural and civic center in downtown Boise. The center will expand the main library and bring it into the 21st century as well as becoming the new home for Boise Department of Arts & History that will house a performing arts venue for 400 capacity, gallery, and retail space. 

This is an extraordinary opportunity for Boise to create an iconic, one-of-a-kind library that will mark Boise as a city that aspires to greatness. For the next 100 years, or more, it will excite and inspire Boiseans as an expression of who we are, what we care about, and where we are going together. A visionary architect like Moshe Safdie will make it one of the most important buildings ever constructed in our city – Boise Mayor David Bieter.

The 2015 AIA Gold Medal Winner Moshe Safdie is more than familiar with designing cultural, civic, and educational institutions. Back in 2002, the firm was responsible for the award-winning Salt Lake City Public Library and have gone on to design the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts with its iconic fanning geometry and the flower-like structure that is the Artscience Museum in Singapore.

The City of Boise has a clear vision for how the new Boise Library can be a gateway to the city. The building program, the public engagement process, and the site itself will be the foundation of a design solution unique to Boise, one that reflects its highest aspirations and values as a community – Moshe Safdie.

As part of the 12-week contract approved by Boise City Council, Safdie will work on restoring the main library. Formerly a hardware warehouse built in the 1940s, it was converted into the library in 1973 and has continuously increased in popularity until it can no longer meet the public’s needs. The new building will boast 150,000 square feet with 110,000 square feet to be dedicated to the library and provide for the many generations to come.

News via: Safdie Architects.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Thorns. "Safdie Architects Selected to Design the Main Library and Cultural Center in Boise" 27 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889359/safdie-architects-selected-to-design-the-main-library-and-cultural-center-in-boise/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »