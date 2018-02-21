World
Pirajá House / Estúdio BRA

  11:00 - 21 February, 2018
Pirajá House / Estúdio BRA
Pirajá House / Estúdio BRA, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 45

  • Architects

    Estúdio BRA

  • Location

    Pinheiros, Brazil

  • Authors

    André Di Gregorio, Rodrigo Maçonilio

  • Design Team

    Beatriz Rocha, Lorran Siqueira, Alanna Scarcelli, Júlia Brückmann

  • Area

    110.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba

  • Landscape Design

    Flávia Tiraboschi

  • Structure

    Estrutec Engenharia

  • Hydraulic and Electrical

    Martenge

  • Construction

    DJA

  • Metal Structure

    Gomez e Moraes

  • Management

    Estúdio BRA

  • Wood work

    Rutra Marcenaria
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. A roof turned into a slab garden

Belonging to the third generation of the same family, this house in the city of Sao Paulo was renovated to receive the new residents, a young couple and their dog. The overly compartmentalized spaces with low lighting and low ceiling did not meet expectations.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

In order to adapt the house to the contemporary way of living, the old structure was demolished and only the masonry walls were maintained, which are made of solid brick and had a structural function.

Courtesy of Estúdio BRA
Courtesy of Estúdio BRA

Courtesy of Estúdio BRA
Courtesy of Estúdio BRA

After the demolition, the urban plot measuring 4x24 meters was occupied with the new program which was divided into three levels: ground floor, upper and garden cover.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

On the ground floor the interpretation of the spatial organization is clear, the dialogue between the kitchen, living room, garden, barbecue is frank, free of vertical closures.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The course begins in the frontal retreat in which the landscaping formed by species native to the Atlantic forest makes the arrival the house seductive. The access to the house is from a pivoting door and a sliding frame, which when open completely allow the extension of the social area.

Section AA
Section AA

The dining table next to the island made of marble cooking organize on one side the kitchen and on the other the circulation of those who go to the living area. The kitchen is composed of furniture designed in carpentry by the Architects, floor in hydraulic tile and stone bench. Together, the environments measure 3.60 x 5.15 meters.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

In the living room, the structure becomes apparent: cylindrical section metal pillars, metal beams, panel slabs, massive bricks and finally the metal sheet shelf that was designed by the Architects.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The central garden, between the living room and the barbecue, received an adult jabuticabeira, transplanted in the final phase of the work. In addition to contributing to thermal comfort, the tree shares its fruits with the residents.

Section BB
Section BB

In the final portion of the lot, the barbecue and the toilet are divided below the covering slab, which houses fruit trees of medium size.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The route to the upper floor takes place from the ladder executed in mixed structure in two sets that do not touch itself, the first in polished concrete and the other in folded sheet metal.

The upper floor is divided between two suites.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The metal ladder extends to the cover, which is accessed from the automated hatch. The new structure added to the raised floor for the passage of the infrastructure made possible the installation of a lawn with garden and vegetable garden on the same level as the wooden deck. The laundry and the infrastructure equipment are solved in a volume that can be opened or closed by perforated metal doors of the “shrimp type”.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Products:

Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Brazil
Cite: "Pirajá House / Estúdio BRA" 21 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889356/piraja-house-estudio-bra/> ISSN 0719-8884

