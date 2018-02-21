World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Australia
  5. CohenLeigh Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Dendy Park Sporting Pavilion / CohenLeigh Architects

Dendy Park Sporting Pavilion / CohenLeigh Architects

  • 17:00 - 21 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dendy Park Sporting Pavilion / CohenLeigh Architects
Save this picture!
Dendy Park Sporting Pavilion / CohenLeigh Architects, © Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

© Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford + 22

  • Architects

    CohenLeigh Architects

  • Location

    Brighton East VIC 3187, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Clementine Leigh, Dale Cohen, Ben Cohen

  • Client

    Bayside City Council

  • Area

    920.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tom Blachford
Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Text description provided by the architects. Specifically designed for the exponential growth in junior women’s soccer in Victoria, and recognizable by its brick super graphic & dynamic roofline, this new community sports hub actively promotes participation across all ages.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Featuring eight changerooms, a Community Social Space, Umpires areas, Kiosk & Storage spaces the design balances an array of subtleties for a large scale facility in a popular parklands environment.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

At the entrance, ‘Dendy Park’ is superimposed as a brick super graphic, using Flemish bond patterning, referencing the local red clinker brick history of Brighton East while also providing a new visual identity celebrating the popular parklands. A dynamic angular roof line shapes itself to active frontages and provides passive shade protection to public viewing areas, breaking up the volume of the building in the parkland setting.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Save this picture!
West Elevation
West Elevation
Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Environmental Sustainable Design (ESD) is a key driver throughout the project. Passive heating, cooling & natural ventilation is achieved into all changerooms & social areas while the community space has dual orientation for northern aspect & flexible community use. Rain water gardens, low VOC materials, rain water tanks & water efficient fixtures are seamlessly integrated throughout.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Into the future, the facility will generate substantial benefit for local community groups, while actively promoting sporting participation in Soccer & Cricket.

Save this picture!
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training Australia
Cite: "Dendy Park Sporting Pavilion / CohenLeigh Architects" 21 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889347/dendy-park-sporting-pavilion-cohenleigh-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »