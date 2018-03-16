World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Biasol
  6. 2017
  7. Butterfly House / Biasol

Butterfly House / Biasol

  • 03:00 - 16 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Butterfly House / Biasol
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Biasol
Courtesy of Biasol

Courtesy of Biasol Courtesy of Biasol Courtesy of Biasol Courtesy of Biasol + 28

  • Architects

    Biasol

  • Location

    London, United Kingdom

  • Area

    90.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Biasol
Courtesy of Biasol

Text description provided by the architects. Sunlight is transformative. It has the ability to change the experience of a space, as well as how we live, feel and relate to one another. We brought our Australian affinity for natural light and open-plan living to Butterfly House, an East London townhouse, while retaining its classic English details and sentiment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Biasol
Courtesy of Biasol

The 90-square-metre home is located on a prominent block in East London, a post-industrial area that has been transformed by vibrant creative and innovative communities and boutique stores and galleries. Like many traditional English townhouses, it was dark and cramped due to small, constrained rooms and adjoining neighbours. The client tasked Biasol with breathing new life into the dated building to create a contemporary home for a young, modern couple and their future family. Now transformed, the townhouse has open-plan living, dining and kitchen on the first floor, and two bedrooms and bathrooms on the second floor.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

We removed the walls on the first floor allowing for an open and light-filled living, dining and kitchen area. Drawing on our product design background, we custom designed the freestanding modular kitchen units to make the room feel like an extension of the living and dining area. The low-line joinery creates a greater sense of space; removal of upper cabinetry allows for unobstructed sight lines; and integrated appliances give a smart look and feel. Navy-blue joinery with white and dark marble is modern, elegant and accented with brass, and the existing floorboards and fireplace mouldings retain the townhouse’s classic English character.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Biasol
Courtesy of Biasol

In the bedrooms and bathrooms, we accentuated the distinctive butterfly roof, for which the house is named, and installed new skylights to increase natural light. The bathrooms, like the kitchen, have navy-blue freestanding units designed by Biasol. Herringbone marble tiles clad the walls and evoke traditional English style, while brass tapware is imported from Australia. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Biasol
Courtesy of Biasol

Butterfly House, like the butterfly, now basks in the sun. By maximising natural light, our design for this formerly dark East London townhouse has captured the energy sunlight can bring to a space and thereby enhancing family relationships and wellbeing.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Biasol
Courtesy of Biasol
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United Kingdom
Cite: "Butterfly House / Biasol" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889342/butterfly-house-biasol/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »