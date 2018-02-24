Ensaio 04 / FAHR 021.3

-
Architects
-
LocationPovoa de Varzim, Portugal
-
TeamHugo Reis, Filipa Frois Almeida, Sérgio Marafona, Catarina Azevedo
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ProductionManuel Fernando Martins da Rocha
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Ensaio 04 is a geometric study of a curved surface built through straight planes of poplar wood, resulting in a perspective deformation.
The exercise proposed by FAHR presents a scenic element related to the theatre, which is also an exercise of scale since it relates the building with the public space, creating a temporary urban scenery.
Besides, Ensaio 04 is a strange object due to the illusion that it creates to the human eye, and because of the relations of shadow/light, full /empty that change during the day.
Ensaio 04 takes part in a set of geometric experiments developed by FAHR and was developed from a challenge of the Municipality of Póvoa de Varzim for the celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the reopening of the Garrett Cinema-Theater.