Ensaio 04 / FAHR 021.3

Architects FAHR 021.3

Location Povoa de Varzim, Portugal

Team Hugo Reis, Filipa Frois Almeida, Sérgio Marafona, Catarina Azevedo

Project Year 2018

Photographs José Campos

Production Manuel Fernando Martins da Rocha

Text description provided by the architects. Ensaio 04 is a geometric study of a curved surface built through straight planes of poplar wood, resulting in a perspective deformation.

The exercise proposed by FAHR presents a scenic element related to the theatre, which is also an exercise of scale since it relates the building with the public space, creating a temporary urban scenery.

Besides, Ensaio 04 is a strange object due to the illusion that it creates to the human eye, and because of the relations of shadow/light, full /empty that change during the day.

Ensaio 04 takes part in a set of geometric experiments developed by FAHR and was developed from a challenge of the Municipality of Póvoa de Varzim for the celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the reopening of the Garrett Cinema-Theater.