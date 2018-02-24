World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Portugal
  5. FAHR 021.3
  6. 2018
  7. Ensaio 04 / FAHR 021.3

Ensaio 04 / FAHR 021.3

  • 05:00 - 24 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ensaio 04 / FAHR 021.3
Save this picture!
Ensaio 04 / FAHR 021.3, © José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos © José Campos © José Campos © José Campos + 23

  • Architects

    FAHR 021.3

  • Location

    Povoa de Varzim, Portugal

  • Team

    Hugo Reis, Filipa Frois Almeida, Sérgio Marafona, Catarina Azevedo

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    José Campos
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Ensaio 04 is a geometric study of a curved surface built through straight planes of poplar wood, resulting in a perspective deformation.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Elevations and Plan Details
Elevations and Plan Details
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

The exercise proposed by FAHR presents a scenic element related to the theatre, which is also an exercise of scale since it relates the building with the public space, creating a temporary urban scenery.

Save this picture!
Horizontal Elevation Views Details
Horizontal Elevation Views Details

Besides, Ensaio 04 is a strange object due to the illusion that it creates to the human eye, and because of the relations of shadow/light, full /empty that change during the day.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Ensaio 04 takes part in a set of geometric experiments developed by FAHR and was developed from a challenge of the Municipality of Póvoa de Varzim for the celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the reopening of the Garrett Cinema-Theater.

Save this picture!
Vertical Elevation Views Details
Vertical Elevation Views Details
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Portugal
Cite: "Ensaio 04 / FAHR 021.3" 24 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889334/ensaio-04-fahr-02/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »