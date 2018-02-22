World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. New Zealand
  5. Architectus
  6. 2016
  7. University of Auckland Science Centre / Architectus

University of Auckland Science Centre / Architectus

  • 19:00 - 22 February, 2018
University of Auckland Science Centre / Architectus
University of Auckland Science Centre / Architectus, © Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

© Simon Devitt

  • Architects

    Architectus

  • Location

    Auckland, New Zealand

  • Lead Architects

    Patrick Clifford, Malcolm Bowes, Michael Thomson, Carsten Auer, James Mooney, Paul Millard, Alistair Scott, Michael West, Damian McKeown, Manuel Morel, Kirk Smith, Severin Soder, John Baker, Michel Bosauder, Jeremy Chapman, Rebecca Davidson, Kitty Fan, Carmen Fu (model maker), Peter Jeffs, Christian Kim, Eddy Lau, Yi Ting Lau, Joe Murphy, Warren Nicholson, John Strand, Michael Whiteacre, Mark Yong

  • Area

    22000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Simon Devitt

  • Laboratory Consultant

    LabWorks

  • Structural, Civil and Building Services Engineers

    Beca

  • Planners

    Barker & Associates

  • Fire Engineer

    Cross Fire

  • Acoustics

    Marshall Day Acoustics

  • Façade Engineer

    Mott MacDonald

  • Project Managers

    RCP

  • Cost Consultants

    Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Main Contractor

    Fletcher Construction Company
    More Specs
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the corner of Wellesley and Symonds Streets Building 302 is the anchor project of the University’s Science Precinct. In response to a brief that sought to increase the University’s presence the new building marks this key gateway to the City Campus offering a “window into the life of the University” for passers-by. Building occupants, including the Schools of Psychology, Chemistry and Environment, are organised across 22,000m2 of new floor area spread over 11 storeys.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

The building idea, developed during the competition stage, proposes an organisational strategy that promotes the social aspects of the project brief. Similar to previous Architectus projects, such as the Erskine Building at the University of Canterbury, the arrangement of the spaces in a section is key. At Building 302 activities are organised around a series of staggered internal atria or “rooms” creating a flexible environment for research, learning and interdisciplinary communication.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Section
Section
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

These rooms arranged one above the other in section, commence at the ground plane where the planning allows for an open and transparent student environment with connectivity to the adjoining streetscape and Campus public spaces. Above this, an intermediate room connects staff and undergraduates whilst the uppermost room brings together the more intensive and specialised postgraduate research spaces.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Cite: "University of Auckland Science Centre / Architectus" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889332/university-of-auckland-science-centre-architectus/> ISSN 0719-8884

