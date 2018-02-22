University of Auckland Science Centre / Architectus

+ 34

Architects Architectus

Location Auckland, New Zealand

Lead Architects Patrick Clifford, Malcolm Bowes, Michael Thomson, Carsten Auer, James Mooney, Paul Millard, Alistair Scott, Michael West, Damian McKeown, Manuel Morel, Kirk Smith, Severin Soder, John Baker, Michel Bosauder, Jeremy Chapman, Rebecca Davidson, Kitty Fan, Carmen Fu (model maker), Peter Jeffs, Christian Kim, Eddy Lau, Yi Ting Lau, Joe Murphy, Warren Nicholson, John Strand, Michael Whiteacre, Mark Yong

Area 22000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Simon Devitt

Laboratory Consultant LabWorks

Structural, Civil and Building Services Engineers Beca

Planners Barker & Associates

Fire Engineer Cross Fire

Acoustics Marshall Day Acoustics

Façade Engineer Mott MacDonald

Project Managers RCP

Cost Consultants Rider Levett Bucknall

Main Contractor Fletcher Construction Company More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the corner of Wellesley and Symonds Streets Building 302 is the anchor project of the University’s Science Precinct. In response to a brief that sought to increase the University’s presence the new building marks this key gateway to the City Campus offering a “window into the life of the University” for passers-by. Building occupants, including the Schools of Psychology, Chemistry and Environment, are organised across 22,000m2 of new floor area spread over 11 storeys.

The building idea, developed during the competition stage, proposes an organisational strategy that promotes the social aspects of the project brief. Similar to previous Architectus projects, such as the Erskine Building at the University of Canterbury, the arrangement of the spaces in a section is key. At Building 302 activities are organised around a series of staggered internal atria or “rooms” creating a flexible environment for research, learning and interdisciplinary communication.

These rooms arranged one above the other in section, commence at the ground plane where the planning allows for an open and transparent student environment with connectivity to the adjoining streetscape and Campus public spaces. Above this, an intermediate room connects staff and undergraduates whilst the uppermost room brings together the more intensive and specialised postgraduate research spaces.