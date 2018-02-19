World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. JJRR/Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Ramos House / JJRR/Arquitectura

Ramos House / JJRR/Arquitectura

Ramos House / JJRR/Arquitectura
Ramos House / JJRR/Arquitectura, © Fernando Marroquin
© Fernando Marroquin

© Fernando Marroquin

© Fernando Marroquin
© Fernando Marroquin

Text description provided by the architects. The RAMOS House refers to the Case Study Houses (CSH) program in the mid-40's. It is projected on a very particular site with a practically triangular shape.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

One of the sides of the triangle was taken to move the house parallel to that axis; this decision was reached to take advantage of the south orientation and the green views, turning their back on the adjoining areas.

© Fernando Marroquin
© Fernando Marroquin

The house is developed on three levels.
The basement level leads to parking and services taking advantage of the unevenness between one side of the triangular site and the other, leaving these under the house and garden.

© Fernando Marroquin
© Fernando Marroquin

In the first level are the social areas; living room, kitchen room, kitchen, at the same level as the garden, being able to appreciate practically all the spaces the garden.

© Fernando Marroquin
© Fernando Marroquin

The second level is where the bedrooms are. the level is a volume resting on its ends, giving an apparent lightness to the front façade. All this level has views to the garden and to the outside of the site, appreciating a very wooded area, as well as having a large terrace.

Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

By using materials such as steel, concrete and  stone, a luxury residential house with a not very high budget was achieved.

© Fernando Marroquin
© Fernando Marroquin
Cite: "Ramos House / JJRR/Arquitectura" [Casa Ramos / JJRR/Arquitectura] 19 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889319/ramos-house-jjrr-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

