4 Best Instagram Hashtags To Follow If You Want to See Great Architecture

The hashtag officially became part of the Oxford English Dictionary in 2014, and whether you tend to use them or not, they are a pretty unavoidable internet tool that helps users connect related internet content. Maybe you’re hashtagging photos to get featured on a certain account or to poke some fun at yourself (see Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon)? But serious ArchDaily readers have been using “#” to group beautiful photographs of architecture for the better part of a decade. When Instagram announced that it was possible to follow hashtags, die-hard taggers found a way to discover and like new content without actively seeking it out.

So which hashtags should you follow to find the best architecture photography? We’ve got some tried and true multi-million-image-associated tags and a hidden gem or two.

On Instagram, #architecture is associated with over 73.8 million posts, while over 8 million posts are linked by #architecturelovers, and over 5 million have been tagged as #architecturephotography. #Archdaily continues to climb to 2 million with inspiring posts of beautiful architecture photography being added to ArchDaily’s Instagram everyday.