World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 4 Best Instagram Hashtags To Follow If You Want to See Great Architecture

4 Best Instagram Hashtags To Follow If You Want to See Great Architecture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
4 Best Instagram Hashtags To Follow If You Want to See Great Architecture
Save this picture!
4 Best Instagram Hashtags To Follow If You Want to See Great Architecture, via ArchDaily
via ArchDaily

The hashtag officially became part of the Oxford English Dictionary in 2014, and whether you tend to use them or not, they are a pretty unavoidable internet tool that helps users connect related internet content. Maybe you’re hashtagging photos to get featured on a certain account or to poke some fun at yourself (see Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon)? But serious ArchDaily readers have been using “#” to group beautiful photographs of architecture for the better part of a decade. When Instagram announced that it was possible to follow hashtags, die-hard taggers found a way to discover and like new content without actively seeking it out.

via ArchDaily via ArchDaily via ArchDaily via ArchDaily + 8

So which hashtags should you follow to find the best architecture photography? We’ve got some tried and true multi-million-image-associated tags and a hidden gem or two.

Save this picture!
via ArchDaily
via ArchDaily

On Instagram, #architecture is associated with over 73.8 million posts, while over 8 million posts are linked by #architecturelovers, and over 5 million have been tagged as #architecturephotography. #Archdaily continues to climb to 2 million with inspiring posts of beautiful architecture photography being added to ArchDaily’s Instagram everyday.

Save this picture!
via ArchDaily
via ArchDaily
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Amanda Pimenta. "4 Best Instagram Hashtags To Follow If You Want to See Great Architecture" 24 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889318/4-best-instagram-hashtags-to-follow-if-you-want-to-see-great-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »