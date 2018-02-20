World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Mexico
  5. SPRB arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Celaya Community Center / SPRB arquitectos

Celaya Community Center / SPRB arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 20 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Celaya Community Center / SPRB arquitectos
Save this picture!
Celaya Community Center / SPRB arquitectos, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 25

  • Project Team

    Ricardo Valdivia, Lidia Nájera, Orlando Quintero, Cécile Bernicot, Víctor Tomás, Christina Gonnsen, Alberto Capilla, Margaux Lebègue, Camille Irazusta, Joao Teles, Sofía Contreras, Claudia Bucio

  • Construction

    IMIPE Celaya
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. In an area of ​​the city of Celaya, in Mexico, that has an approximate surface of 70 hectares of public land, both the open spaces as well as the facilities and infrastructure, the opportunities and benefits that it represents for its inhabitants draw attention for their exceptionality.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

A sector of the city that will have among its spaces and facilities a large urban park formed by three sections, of which two already exist and will be subject to improvements in their infrastructure, and a section currently under construction that will complement the vocation and the character of these public spaces.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The 3rd Section of Xochipilli Park will be a large urban space of new plan that will mainly house cultural and artistic activities, but also making space for recreation. It will be a park open to its urban environment, offering large gardens and wide views towards the interior of the park.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Within the facilities and areas of the park, there is a Community Center with workshops and classrooms. The project is solved by grouping volumes of different dimensions and heights that accommodate the varied requirements of the program: a multipurpose room, a dance hall, a library, doctors' offices, offices, various classrooms for classes and craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

This grouping responds to the scale of the houses on the other side of the street, an area of ​​the city with an urban fabric of small grain, a subdivision of modest dimensions. This equipment is for this community, it wants to be part of its identity.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

It has been built to last through a simple and solid architecture. The different buildings are linked by relational spaces roofed with a light cover. This is the spirit of the project: a meeting place for learning and sharing the community.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Mexico
Cite: "Celaya Community Center / SPRB arquitectos" 20 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889306/celaya-community-center-sprb-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »