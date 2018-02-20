Submit Your Project for the 2018 World Architecture Festival Awards

It's time to get your applications ready! Now in its 11th year, the World Architecture Festival will take place in Amsterdam from November 28 to 30. Organizers expect nearly 500 architectural practices to compete for prizes in over 30 categories. The event moves to the historic Dutch city following two years in Berlin.

The Festival is the world's largest live architecture awards event--all shortlisted architecture projects are presented in person by the architects to an esteemed panel of judges. And this year, nearly half of the 120 judges are expected to be women.

This year’s Completed Buildings final super-jury will be chaired by MVRDV's Nathalie de Vries, and will also include Sir David Adjadye, Li Xiadong and Harvard GSD dean, Mohsen Mostafavi.

The WAF also presents a series of prizes for small projects, best use of color, best use of timber, photography, drawing, and student work. The WAFX awards will also be given to future projects that address specific issues likely to affect architects over the next few years. This year also marks the first presentation of the WAF Research Prize for an initiative addressing issues related to water and the built environment. The £10,000 prize is supported by Grohe, WAF’s founder sponsor.

Applicants who submit before April 20, 2018 can take advantage of an early bird rate. And stay tuned for updates on the 2018 World Architecture Festival!