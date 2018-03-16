World
  3. 18 Different Projects That Feature the Color Green

18 Different Projects That Feature the Color Green

18 Different Projects That Feature the Color Green
© Maarten Willemstein
Over the centuries green has signified many emotions; love, jealousy, health, and more recently the environment. Particularly in the middle ages, it was used to suggest wealth and riches, being used by Leonardo da Vinci as the color of Mona Lisa’s dress. It has also been part of the important tradition to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day as part of the celebrations, a custom in Ireland that dates as far back as 1640.

When it comes to architecture, green color buildings stand out in cities that are usually abundant with brick, concrete and steel and their monochrome palette. In 2017 we saw the revitalizing shade of green, ‘greenery’, being named Pantone’s Color of the Year so it’s no wonder that there are copious numbers of buildings and interiors adorning such a refreshing tone.

Is green the new black? It’s up to you to decide as you scroll through the 18 gorgeous projects below featuring green with such pride.

Albabel / Masquespacio

© Luis Beltrán
Bar Botanique Cafe Tropique / Studio Modijefsky

© Maarten Willemstein
Where Is The Toilet, Please? / M2.senos

© Nelson Garrido
Raval Hideaway / Sarriera-Weinstock

© Jose Hevia
A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz

© Nelohagen
SUMIYOSHIDO kampo lounge / id inc.

© ID INC
Rural Hotel Complex / ideo arquitectura

© Imagen Subliminal
Sda / NUA Arquitectures

© Pixelmoreno
Kane World Food Studio / Bogdan Ciocodeică

© Andrei Margulescu
Casa Lluna / CAVAA Arquitectes

© Adrià Goula
The Lake House / JRKVC

© Peter Jurkovic
Eden Locke Edinburgh / Grzywinski+Pons

© Nicholas Worley
Euronews / Jakob + MacFarlane Architects

© Nicolas Borel
Apartamento Viadutos / Vão 

© Rafaela Netto
Brolettouno Apartment / Archiplanstudio

© Davide Galli
Administration Extension / CRYSTALZOO

© David Frutos
Casa Acreditar Porto / Atelier do cardoso arquitectos

© João Morgado
Instituto para a Ciência e Inovação da Bio-Sustentabilidade / Cláudio Vilarinho

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "18 Different Projects That Feature the Color Green" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889302/18-different-projects-that-feature-the-color-green/> ISSN 0719-8884

