Calatrava and Gehry Rumored to Be Designing Skyscrapers for New York’s Hudson Yards Megaproject

Save this picture! A photograph of Hudson Yards from October 2017. Image Courtesy of Related-Oxford

New York City’s most buzzy megaproject, Hudson Yards, may have just added two more huge names to their list of notable architects, if a new report from the Wall Street Journal is to be trusted.

According to a source the WSJ describes as “a person familiar with the matter,” Santiago Calatrava and Frank Gehry will both design new residential towers for the second phase of the 28-acre complex, located at the north end of the High Line in west Manhattan.

Being developed by the joint team of Related Cos. and Oxford Properties Group, Hudson Yards already has projects underway by top architects including Foster + Partners (50 Hudson Yards); Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (35 Hudson Yards); KPF (several buildings including 10 and 30 Hudson Yards); Heatherwick Studio (the interactive sculpture, Vessel); and Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group (the Shed and 15 Hudson Yards).

The second phase, due to begin in 2018, will see the western half of the old trainyard covered, and will be comprised of mainly residential buildings.

Two of architecture’s most recognized names, Calatrava and Gehry have completed only a small number of projects in New York City – though their few contributions, including Calatrava’s $4 billion World Trade Center Transportation Hub and Gehry’s shimmery residential tower at 8 Spruce Street, have been among the most talked-about projects of the century thus far.

News via Wall Street Journal, H/T Curbed.