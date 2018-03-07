World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Lightweight Wooden Deployable Structure Aims for Large Social Impact Without Leaving a Mark

Lightweight Wooden Deployable Structure Aims for Large Social Impact Without Leaving a Mark

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Lightweight Wooden Deployable Structure Aims for Large Social Impact Without Leaving a Mark
Save this picture!
Lightweight Wooden Deployable Structure Aims for Large Social Impact Without Leaving a Mark, © Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli

Architecture students of the American University of Beirut used an ephemeral design to approach the lack of awareness of marine biodiversity and responsible use of the coast of Tyre. The proposal consists of a lightweight and deployable structure constituting a programmatic point of meeting and information on the sand.

The project materialized with wood, metal ties and ropes, approach the possible application of light and temporary systems to generate a large social impact and at the same time minimum physical impact on the site.

Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli

From the architects. The Tyre region comprises Lebanon’s longest sandy beaches. The coast of Tyres is a popular nesting site for the endangered Loggerhead and Green Sea Turtles, as well as the home of several species of local wildlife, such as the Arabian spiny mouse and the Red fox. The Ras el Ain area contains Phoenician springs, and freshwater estuaries that outflow to the sea, creating a fresh water/sea water interface that is inhabited by a diversity of marine life. As of 1998, the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve declared 380ha along the coast a protected area.

Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli

The lack of awareness about the marine biodiversity and the importance of responsible use of the coast among the locals and visitors coming to Tyre is resulting in the severe destruction of habitat, and an increase in the endangered species of marine and coastal wildlife. Local environmental NGO’s are facing challenges when it comes to spreading this awareness. 

Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli

“MARAH”
Tyre Nature Reserve Hub

Architecture AUB students from the DI-LAB (Design Impact Laboratory) teamed up with environmental consultants and with the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve and proposed to seize the attention of the users of the coast (both locals and visitors) by introducing a structure that acts as a hub for the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve. This center, located is directly on the beach, highly visible and public. It will be used as a meeting point, an info point, a presentation pavilion, an exhibition space, a training center, among other things. 

Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
Save this picture!
© Lorenzo Tugnoli
© Lorenzo Tugnoli

The structure aims to examine how the possible application of lightweight and temporary systems can have a large social and programmatic impact while having the minimum physical impact on site, be it land or sea. The deployable scissors structure introduces a modularity and mobility to the design, which can be repeated in different endangered sites along the Lebanese coast, becoming an icon of environmental awareness.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

Project Designed By: DI-Lab, Department of Architecture and Design, Maroun Semaan Faculty of Engineering and Architecture American University of Beirut
Instructors: Karim Najjar (Professor), Omaya Malaeb, Ahmad Nouraldeen, Mohamad Nazar
Photography: Lorenzo Tugnoli

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Lightweight Wooden Deployable Structure Aims for Large Social Impact Without Leaving a Mark" 07 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889286/how-a-lightweight-deployable-structure-of-wood-and-metal-can-have-a-large-social-impact/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »