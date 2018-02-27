Temporary Pavilion in Malaysia Aims to Raise Awareness of Bamboo as a Construction Material

The use of bamboo in construction is not yet widespread. This is the reason why Eleana Jamil proposes the use of this sustainable material in different configurations, resulting in a resistant, light and permeable structure.

The project, an urban pavilion in Malaysia built mainly with circular bamboo rings, explores the different possibilities of the linear material with a variety of measurements and links of joinery and strings.

From the architects: A pavilion made from circular bamboo rings has been designed and built in collaboration with UNHabitat for the World Urban Forum 2018 which Kuala Lumpur city is hosting from the 7th through to the 13th of February 2018. Situated in a quiet open square next to Klang River in one of the oldest parts of the city, the bamboo structure intends to increase awareness of the sustainable material in building structures. Despite the increasing popularity of the local material, its use in construction is still not widespread.

Our design comprises of four bamboo screen walls enclosing a space of 4 meters by 4 meters in plan. The walls are covered with 100mm long rings cut from bamboo poles which are left over from previous projects. Semi-translucent colored panels, alluding to the colors of UN sustainable design goals, cover some of the bamboo rings in a random manner. The colored panels emit some light, and like that of stained windows, they illuminate the space inside with an interesting play of colors. A central opening in the roof creates a courtyard in the center, where a bamboo plant is placed.

The bamboo pavilion is also known as the ‘Urban Brains’ where it will act as an incubator of sustainable urban design ideas. Visitors are encouraged to express their pledges for a better city by writing them down on the colored bamboo rings. At the end of the forum, the pavilion - completely filled with people’s pledges - will be moved to different parts of the city.

Custom-designed bamboo stools made from short poles tied together with rattan strings are placed inside and outside the pavilion, allowing visitors to sit and enjoy the space as well as participate in programs organized by UNHabitat.

Architect: Eleena Jamil Architect

Collaborator: UNHabitat (represented by Carmelo Ignaccolo and Anastasia Ignatova)

Eleena Jamil Architect Team: Yusri Amri Yussoff, Nurhidayah Ab Razak, Barbara Chang, Nur Azreen Md Ramli, Tan Min Chuen, Hanisah Nordin, Nurnajdah Najib

Bamboo Workshop: Bamboo Jungle Adventures (Ir. Ahmad Mazlan, Soufiyan Arkalou, Quentin Ceroy, M. Talha Banggis, Basti Goodman, Justin B. Simoneau, Anwar Mohamed Amir Sapiha, Zamri, Azmi, Azlan, Mior Amaran, Mohd Puad, Wazir, Jan Schwez)

Dimension: 4m x 4m x 2.8m (height)

Location: Medan Pasar, Kuala Lumpur

Year: 2018

Photographs: Pixelaw