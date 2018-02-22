World
  ArchDaily
  News
  The Best Chinese Architecture of 2017

The Best Chinese Architecture of 2017

The Best Chinese Architecture of 2017
Save this picture!
The Best Chinese Architecture of 2017, ArchDaily China's Best Projects of 2017
ArchDaily China's Best Projects of 2017

2017 was a momentous year for Chinese architecture. From Tianjin Binhai Library taking the internet by storm with images of its terraced "sea of bookcases", to Alvar Aalto Medal recognizing Zhang Ke of standardarchitecture for his professional accomplishments. China has retained a remarkable presence in the global architecture scene.

So many of our readers around the world celebrate Chinese New Year and welcome fresh beginnings in the Year of the Dog, we would like to take a look back at 2017 and share with you the most visited projects from China. This is a collection of projects coming from world-famous practices such as MVRDV and MAD Architects, and also from the younger, local talents who have demonstrated great potential in bringing positive changes to China’s built environment.

Bund Finance Centre / Foster + Partners + Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Bishan Cultural and Art Center / Tanghua Architect & Associates

Save this picture!
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

Qingdao Cruise Terminal / CCDI - Mozhao Studio & Jing Studio

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCDI
Courtesy of CCDI

Dongziguan Affordable Housing for Relocalized Farmers / gad

Save this picture!
Courtesy of gad
Courtesy of gad

Tongling Recluse / RSAA / Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Renovation of Captain's House / Vector Architects

Save this picture!
© Howard Chan
© Howard Chan

East China Normal University Affiliated Bilingual Kindergarten / Scenic Architecture Office

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Scenic Architecture Office
Courtesy of Scenic Architecture Office

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

The World Expo Museum / ECADI

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Huangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

Fuzhou Jinniushan Trans-Urban Connector / LOOK Architects

Save this picture!
© Yuedong Zhou
© Yuedong Zhou

Raffles City Hangzhou / UNStudio

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Liberal Arts Building No.2, Northeastern University / THAD

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Tsinghua Ocean Center / OPEN Architecture

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Victims of Nanjing Massacre Memorial Hall / Architectural Design & Research Institute of South China University of Technology

Save this picture!
© Changheng Zhan, Minghua Ma
© Changheng Zhan, Minghua Ma

Twisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
© Ning Wang, Weiqi Jin
© Ning Wang, Weiqi Jin
See more:

News Articles
