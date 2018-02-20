World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Housing
  Italy
  Giacomo Penco + Matteo Rossetti
  2016
  7. Borgo Assistito / Giacomo Penco + Matteo Rossetti

Borgo Assistito / Giacomo Penco + Matteo Rossetti

  • 03:00 - 20 February, 2018
© Carola Merello

  • Architects

    Giacomo Penco + Matteo Rossetti

  • Location

    Via Giovanni Battista Rasario, 20153 Figino MI, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    Giacomo Penco, Matteo Rossetti

  • Design Team

    Francesca Grassi, Marco Grazioli, Roberta Pirovano, Giovanni Singarelli

  • Area

    3900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Carola Merello

  • Construction Supervision

    Raffaele Penco

  • Responsible for safety at work

    Paolo Rossetti

  • Client

    Investire SGR S.p.A.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Carola Merello
© Carola Merello

Text description provided by the architects. As part of an new housing intervention in the Figino district in Milan, an innovative modern multipurpose building (healthcare and elderly housing) becomes the central element which connects the built environment of the residential complex with the natural environment of the fields.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The ground floor accommodates healthcare functions, such as centre for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and an assistance centre for disabled people. The first and second floors will host residential units for the elderly. The project is constructed of simple volumes composing a “U” shape open to the south. The volumes weave relationships with surrounding residential buildings, sharing composition rules and materials.

© Carola Merello
© Carola Merello

The building displays its social and public character through the entrance's wide glazed-surfaces facing a public square. Panels with a timber finish give rhythm to the facades. They are used for all of the vertical and horizontal surfaces not situated on the same plan as the facade itself: the purpose being to create a contrast between the abstract outside appearance (gray and white tones) and the natural and cozy interior provided for the elderly occupants.

© Carola Merello
© Carola Merello

The warm wooden tones also create a harmonious relationship with the surrounding farmland, reflecting the golden tones of the wheat fields which the building reaches into. A South-facing garden, gives the guests the opportunity to relax in a natural environment as well as to enjoy activities such as walking and gardening.

© Carola Merello
© Carola Merello
Cite: "Borgo Assistito / Giacomo Penco + Matteo Rossetti" 20 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889255/borgo-assistito-giacomo-penco-plus-matteo-rossetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

