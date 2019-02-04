New Leisure Area for the Grande Hotel / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana

-
Architects
-
LocationR. Antônio Feijó, 52, Águas de São Pedro - SP, 13525-000, Brazil
-
Category
-
Architect in ChargeAdriana Levisky
-
Design TeamRenata Gomes, Raquel Abdian, Carlos Azevedo, Daniel Mifano, Nathalie Artaxo, Aline Victor, Lilian Braga, Eduardo Borba, Aline Lima, Fellipe Brandt, Nelson Pietra, Miriam Coradini, Thais Cardoso, Ana Angotti, Karina Machado, Rosangela Nascimento, Ligia Gonçalves, Luciene Sandoval, Fabio Pittas.
-
Area1500.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
StructuresPerezim Consult. and Projetos Estruturais Ltda
-
Wooden structureCarpinteria Estruturas de Madeira Ltda
-
FoundationsSolonet
-
ContainersPerezim Consult. and Projetos Estruturais Ltda
-
Drilling and EarthmovingDamascus Penna Geotechnical Engineering
-
Electrical and hydraulic installationsPHE Projetos Hidráulicos e Elétricos Ltda
-
ClimatizationPolitécnica Engenharia Ltda
-
DrainagePHE Projetos Hidráulicos e Elétricos Ltda
-
LightingStudio Ix
-
LandscapingFany Galender Arquitetura e Paisagismo Ltda
-
WaterproofingProassp Assessoria & Projetos Ltda
-
FramesQMD Consulting
-
Visual CommunicationUnd | Corporate Design
-
AccessibilityDesign Universal Consultoria S / C Ltda
-
IrrigationRegatec Sistema de Irrigação Ltda
-
Pre-budgetAWL Planorc Engineering and Consulting
-
Environmental ConsultingLegal Tree
-
Planialtimetric surveyMesure Engenharia S / C Ltda
Text description provided by the architects. Based on a proposal to create a main axis to connect two blocks originally housing the hotel’s activities by sector, in the main building and the pool area, this project by Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana for the Nova Área de Lazer do Grande Hotel Senac São Pedro was conceived with the objective of extending, integrating and qualifying recreational, social interaction and leisure options with mobility and comfort to cater to guests’ different age brackets.
Located in a valley area, the project takes advantage of the topography of the land to implement two building volumes connected by squares that in turn create areas for contemplation and leisure in the open. Access to the squares is easy and they are integrated to decks and environments for sociability furnished for ludic and creative activities. Partly in the shade of pergolas, partly open with trees, these open air spaces have been conceived for total integration with the indoors.
The project’s highlight is the construction of a new Aquatic Park, rescuing and enriching the presence of the “water” element as a telling symbolic reference to the hotel’s history and its relationship with the town of Águas de São Pedro – São Paulo State. With its aquatic recreational equipment, it is a true water playground in a wide area, with pool, sheets of water and waterslide.
The ambience for indoor activities are designed in modules enabling flexibility in both layout and programs called for, in line with the characteristics of each group of guests and their respective age brackets. With design language and visual communication, external closures with retractable colorless glass partitions make it possible for rooms to be extended and integrate the outdoors. Even when closed, these partitions ensure permeability to vision and inviting visual capture of the surrounding landscape. Indoor spaces are thus always linked to the square and central garden.