New Leisure Area for the Grande Hotel / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana

+ 23

Architects Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana

Location R. Antônio Feijó, 52, Águas de São Pedro - SP, 13525-000, Brazil

Category Hotels

Architect in Charge Adriana Levisky

Design Team Renata Gomes, Raquel Abdian, Carlos Azevedo, Daniel Mifano, Nathalie Artaxo, Aline Victor, Lilian Braga, Eduardo Borba, Aline Lima, Fellipe Brandt, Nelson Pietra, Miriam Coradini, Thais Cardoso, Ana Angotti, Karina Machado, Rosangela Nascimento, Ligia Gonçalves, Luciene Sandoval, Fabio Pittas.

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ana Mello

Manufacturers Loading...

Structures Perezim Consult. and Projetos Estruturais Ltda

Wooden structure Carpinteria Estruturas de Madeira Ltda

Foundations Solonet

Containers Perezim Consult. and Projetos Estruturais Ltda

Drilling and Earthmoving Damascus Penna Geotechnical Engineering

Electrical and hydraulic installations PHE Projetos Hidráulicos e Elétricos Ltda

Climatization Politécnica Engenharia Ltda

Drainage PHE Projetos Hidráulicos e Elétricos Ltda

Lighting Studio Ix

Landscaping Fany Galender Arquitetura e Paisagismo Ltda

Waterproofing Proassp Assessoria & Projetos Ltda

Frames QMD Consulting

Visual Communication Und | Corporate Design

Accessibility Design Universal Consultoria S / C Ltda

Irrigation Regatec Sistema de Irrigação Ltda

Pre-budget AWL Planorc Engineering and Consulting

Environmental Consulting Legal Tree

Planialtimetric survey Mesure Engenharia S / C Ltda

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Based on a proposal to create a main axis to connect two blocks originally housing the hotel’s activities by sector, in the main building and the pool area, this project by Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana for the Nova Área de Lazer do Grande Hotel Senac São Pedro was conceived with the objective of extending, integrating and qualifying recreational, social interaction and leisure options with mobility and comfort to cater to guests’ different age brackets.

Located in a valley area, the project takes advantage of the topography of the land to implement two building volumes connected by squares that in turn create areas for contemplation and leisure in the open. Access to the squares is easy and they are integrated to decks and environments for sociability furnished for ludic and creative activities. Partly in the shade of pergolas, partly open with trees, these open air spaces have been conceived for total integration with the indoors.

The project’s highlight is the construction of a new Aquatic Park, rescuing and enriching the presence of the “water” element as a telling symbolic reference to the hotel’s history and its relationship with the town of Águas de São Pedro – São Paulo State. With its aquatic recreational equipment, it is a true water playground in a wide area, with pool, sheets of water and waterslide.

The ambience for indoor activities are designed in modules enabling flexibility in both layout and programs called for, in line with the characteristics of each group of guests and their respective age brackets. With design language and visual communication, external closures with retractable colorless glass partitions make it possible for rooms to be extended and integrate the outdoors. Even when closed, these partitions ensure permeability to vision and inviting visual capture of the surrounding landscape. Indoor spaces are thus always linked to the square and central garden.