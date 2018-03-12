World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. nLDK Architects
  6. 2017
  7. HEY HOUSE / nLDK Architects

HEY HOUSE / nLDK Architects

  • 20:00 - 12 March, 2018
HEY HOUSE / nLDK Architects
HEY HOUSE / nLDK Architects, © Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

© Yohei Sasakura

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in Hibarigaoka-harnayashiki where there used be many big mansions. After worldwide war, those sites were split and now there are small new houses and big old mansions.
Those big old mansions have tall walls and those small new houses have low walls.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

Those small house’s footprints were maximized and they have small gardens as alley. Those gardens are not useful and those houses do not have enough privacy.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The clients wanted enough privacy and well lighted rooms.
So we reconsidered about relation between wall, garden and house and proposed courthouse.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

We minimalized the house’s footprint and maximized garden. And we designed taller wall as big mansion’s.  Taller wall can keep the privacy and become familiar with surrounding big mansions. The house open to the garden, the garden can be used as interior.
We did not design small house, design small mansion.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
