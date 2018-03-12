HEY HOUSE / nLDK Architects

+ 21

Architects nLDK Architects

Location Kawanishi, Japan

Architect in Charge Yoko Kondo

Area 96.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yohei Sasakura

Other participants Naoto Kondo

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in Hibarigaoka-harnayashiki where there used be many big mansions. After worldwide war, those sites were split and now there are small new houses and big old mansions.

Those big old mansions have tall walls and those small new houses have low walls.

Those small house’s footprints were maximized and they have small gardens as alley. Those gardens are not useful and those houses do not have enough privacy.

The clients wanted enough privacy and well lighted rooms.

So we reconsidered about relation between wall, garden and house and proposed courthouse.

We minimalized the house’s footprint and maximized garden. And we designed taller wall as big mansion’s. Taller wall can keep the privacy and become familiar with surrounding big mansions. The house open to the garden, the garden can be used as interior.

We did not design small house, design small mansion.