12 Women in Architecture Photography (Part 2)

Is there an aspect, a recurring mark, that reveals a difference in the way that male and female architecture photographers see the world? This is, perhaps, one of those rhetorical questions often used as an argument to shed light on works produced by women and for which there is no precise answer.
Without claiming to offer an answer to this question—and in order to follow up on our first article that showcased a selection of women in architecture photography—we present here a new compilation of professionals who deserve attention for the quality of their photographic work. See our list below:
Erieta Attali
Learn more about Erieta Attali here.
Kamilla Hanapova
Learn more about Kamilla Hanapova here.
Ema Peter
Learn more about Ema Peter here.
Jeanette Hägglund
Learn more about Jeanette Hägglund here.
Brigida González
Learn more about Brigida González here.
Lara Swimmer
Learn more about Lara Swimmer here.
Gili Merin
Learn more about Gili Merin here.
Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Learn more about Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal here.
Marie Francoise Plissart
Learn more about Francoise Plissart here.
Montse Zamorano
Learn more about Montse Zamorano here.
Patricia Parinejad
Learn more about Patricia Parinejad here.
Bebete Viégas
Learn more about Bebete Viégas here.
Do you know an architecture photographer who is not in either this or our first article? Leave your suggestions in the comments section below.