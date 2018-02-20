12 Women in Architecture Photography (Part 2)

Is there an aspect, a recurring mark, that reveals a difference in the way that male and female architecture photographers see the world? This is, perhaps, one of those rhetorical questions often used as an argument to shed light on works produced by women and for which there is no precise answer.

Without claiming to offer an answer to this question—and in order to follow up on our first article that showcased a selection of women in architecture photography—we present here a new compilation of professionals who deserve attention for the quality of their photographic work. See our list below:

Erieta Attali

Kamilla Hanapova

Ema Peter

Jeanette Hägglund

Brigida González

Lara Swimmer

Gili Merin

Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

Marie Francoise Plissart

Montse Zamorano

Patricia Parinejad

Bebete Viégas

Do you know an architecture photographer who is not in either this or our first article? Leave your suggestions in the comments section below.