  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 12 Women in Architecture Photography (Part 2)

12 Women in Architecture Photography (Part 2)

  • 08:00 - 20 February, 2018
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
12 Women in Architecture Photography (Part 2)
12 Women in Architecture Photography (Part 2), © Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Is there an aspect, a recurring mark, that reveals a difference in the way that male and female architecture photographers see the world? This is, perhaps, one of those rhetorical questions often used as an argument to shed light on works produced by women and for which there is no precise answer.

Without claiming to offer an answer to this question—and in order to follow up on our first article that showcased a selection of women in architecture photography—we present here a new compilation of professionals who deserve attention for the quality of their photographic work. See our list below:

Erieta Attali

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

© Erieta Attali © Erieta Attali © Erieta Attali © Erieta Attali + 62

Learn more about Erieta Attali here

Kamilla Hanapova

© Kamilla Hanapova
© Kamilla Hanapova

© Kamilla Hanapova © Kamilla Hanapova © Kamilla Hanapova © Kamilla Hanapova + 62

Learn more about Kamilla Hanapova here

Ema Peter

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

© Ema Peter © Ema Peter © Ema Peter © Ema Peter + 62

Learn more about Ema Peter here

Jeanette Hägglund

© Jeanette Hägglund. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIyaV2FHvJ/?taken-by=etna_11'>Via Instagram</a>
© Jeanette Hägglund. Via Instagram

© Jeanette Hägglund. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd8Hn84n34L/?taken-by=etna_11'>Via Instagram</a> © Jeanette Hägglund. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BaeV29VF_js/?taken-by=etna_11'>Via Instagram</a> © Jeanette Hägglund. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ8pW_Tly_f/?taken-by=etna_11'>Via Instagram</a> © Jeanette Hägglund. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BZwFEBxl9ES/?taken-by=etna_11'>Via Instagram</a> + 62

Learn more about Jeanette Hägglund here

Brigida González

© Brigida González
© Brigida González

© Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González + 62

Learn more about Brigida González here

Lara Swimmer

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

© Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer © Lara Swimmer + 62

Learn more about Lara Swimmer here

Gili Merin

© Gili Merin
© Gili Merin

© Gili Merin © Gili Merin © Gili Merin © Gili Merin + 62

Learn more about Gili Merin here

Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal 

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + 62

Learn more about Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal here

Marie Francoise Plissart 

© Marie Francoise Plissart
© Marie Francoise Plissart

© Marie Francoise Plissart © Marie Francoise Plissart © Marie Francoise Plissart © Marie Francoise Plissart + 62

Learn more about Francoise Plissart here

Montse Zamorano 

© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

© Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano + 62

Learn more about Montse Zamorano here

Patricia Parinejad 

© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

© Patricia Parinejad © Patricia Parinejad © Patricia Parinejad © Patricia Parinejad + 62

Learn more about Patricia Parinejad here

Bebete Viégas

© Bebete Viegas
© Bebete Viegas

© Bebete Viegas © Bebete Viegas © Bebete Viegas © Bebete Viegas + 62

Learn more about Bebete Viégas here

Do you know an architecture photographer who is not in either this or our first article? Leave your suggestions in the comments section below.

Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "12 Women in Architecture Photography (Part 2)" [12 Mulheres na Fotografia de Arquitetura (parte 2)] 20 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889233/12-women-in-architecture-photography-part-2/> ISSN 0719-8884

