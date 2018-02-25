Look Inside a Collection of Barcelona-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin captures the unique workspaces of architects around the world. So far, Goodwin’s photography has helped us imagine what office life might be like as an architect in London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, and now, Barcelona. Read on to see the spaces where architects from Ricardo Bofill to Fermin Vazquez design solutions that impact our world.
Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura
- In this Space Since: 1975
- Number of Employees: 60
- Former Use of Space: Cement factory
- Size: 5000sqm (floor) 500sqm (house)
- Program: Architectural offices, archives, model laboratory, exhibition space, Bofill's apartment, guest rooms, and gardens.
Miralles Tagliabue EMBT
- In this Space Since: 1997
- Number of Employees: 50
- Former Use of Space: Residence for Spanish Navy senior officials / Fabrics company
- Size: 1000sqm
ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA ALONSO, BALAGUER
- In this Space Since: February 2015
- Number of Employees: 25
- Former Use of Space: Architecture studio
- Size: 361sqm
Office of Architecture in Barcelona, SLP (OAB)
- In this Space Since: 2004
- Number of Employees: 4 partners, 10 employees
- Former Use of Space: Purpose built office, gallery space formerly retail space
- Size: 420sqm (studio) 200sqm (gallery)
ARQUITECTURA-G
- In this Space Since: 2015
- Number of Employees: 10
- Former Use of Space: Artist studio
- Size: 235sqm
ESTUDIO CARME PINOS
- In this Space Since: 1982
- Number of Employees: 13
- Former Use of Space: Private residence
- Size: 480sqm
MAIO
- In this Space Since: 2012
- Number of Employees: <10
- Former Use of Space: Laundromat
- Size: 200sqm
vora
- In this Space Since: 2005
- Number of Employees: 2 associates, 2 architects, 3 interns
- Former Use of Space: Wholesale warehouse
- Size: 100sqm
b720 Fermin Vazquez Arquitectos
- In this Space Since: April 2015
- Number of Employees: 20-30
- Former Use of Space: Real estate agency
- Size: 503sqm
MESURA
- In this Space Since: January 2018 (Under construction during shoot)
- Number of Employees: 25
- Former Use of Space: Industrial workshop
- Size: 350sqm
L35 Arquitectos (S.A.P.)
- In this Space Since: 1970
- Number of Employees: 55
- Former Use of Space: Residences
B01 arquitectes - Amadó Domènech SLP
- In this Space Since: May 2015
- Number of Employees: 4
- Former Use of Space: 85sqm
Bach Arquitectes
- In this Space Since: 1998
- Number of Employees: 10
- Former Use of Space: Residence
- Size: 140sqm
La Granja
- In this Space Since: 2010
- Number of Employees: 16
- Former Use of Space: Biscuit Factory
- Size: 300sqm