  ArchDaily
  News
  Look Inside a Collection of Barcelona-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Look Inside a Collection of Barcelona-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Look Inside a Collection of Barcelona-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin
Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura . Image © Marc Goodwin
Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura . Image © Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin captures the unique workspaces of architects around the world. So far, Goodwin’s photography has helped us imagine what office life might be like as an architect in London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, and now, Barcelona. Read on to see the spaces where architects from Ricardo Bofill to Fermin Vazquez design solutions that impact our world.

ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA ALONSO, BALAGUER. Image © Marc Goodwin La Granja. Image © Marc Goodwin Miralles Tagliabue EMBT. Image © Marc Goodwin Miralles Tagliabue EMBT. Image © Marc Goodwin + 20

Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura  

  • In this Space Since: 1975
  • Number of Employees: 60
  • Former Use of Space: Cement factory
  • Size: 5000sqm (floor) 500sqm (house)
  • Program: Architectural offices, archives, model laboratory, exhibition space, Bofill's apartment, guest rooms, and gardens.

Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura . Image © Marc Goodwin
Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura . Image © Marc Goodwin
Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura . Image © Marc Goodwin
Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura . Image © Marc Goodwin

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

  • In this Space Since: 1997
  • Number of Employees: 50
  • Former Use of Space: Residence for Spanish Navy senior officials / Fabrics company
  • Size: 1000sqm

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT. Image © Marc Goodwin
Miralles Tagliabue EMBT. Image © Marc Goodwin
Miralles Tagliabue EMBT. Image © Marc Goodwin
Miralles Tagliabue EMBT. Image © Marc Goodwin

ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA ALONSO, BALAGUER

  • In this Space Since: February 2015
  • Number of Employees: 25
  • Former Use of Space: Architecture studio
  • Size: 361sqm

ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA ALONSO, BALAGUER. Image © Marc Goodwin
ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA ALONSO, BALAGUER. Image © Marc Goodwin

Office of Architecture in Barcelona, SLP (OAB)  

  • In this Space Since: 2004
  • Number of Employees: 4 partners, 10 employees
  • Former Use of Space: Purpose built office, gallery space formerly retail space
  • Size: 420sqm (studio) 200sqm (gallery)

Office of Architecture in Barcelona, SLP (OAB). Image © Marc Goodwin
Office of Architecture in Barcelona, SLP (OAB). Image © Marc Goodwin
Office of Architecture in Barcelona, SLP (OAB). Image © Marc Goodwin
Office of Architecture in Barcelona, SLP (OAB). Image © Marc Goodwin

ARQUITECTURA-G

  • In this Space Since: 2015
  • Number of Employees: 10
  • Former Use of Space: Artist studio
  • Size: 235sqm

ARQUITECTURA-G. Image © Marc Goodwin
ARQUITECTURA-G. Image © Marc Goodwin

ESTUDIO CARME PINOS

  • In this Space Since: 1982
  • Number of Employees: 13
  • Former Use of Space: Private residence
  • Size: 480sqm

ESTUDIO CARME PINOS. Image © Marc Goodwin
ESTUDIO CARME PINOS. Image © Marc Goodwin

MAIO

  • In this Space Since: 2012
  • Number of Employees: <10
  • Former Use of Space: Laundromat
  • Size: 200sqm

MAIO. Image © Marc Goodwin
MAIO. Image © Marc Goodwin

vora

  • In this Space Since: 2005
  • Number of Employees: 2 associates, 2 architects, 3 interns
  • Former Use of Space: Wholesale warehouse
  • Size: 100sqm

vora. Image © Marc Goodwin
vora. Image © Marc Goodwin

b720 Fermin Vazquez Arquitectos

  • In this Space Since: April 2015
  • Number of Employees: 20-30
  • Former Use of Space: Real estate agency
  • Size: 503sqm

b720 Fermin Vazquez Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
b720 Fermin Vazquez Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin

MESURA

  • In this Space Since: January 2018 (Under construction during shoot)
  • Number of Employees: 25
  • Former Use of Space: Industrial workshop
  • Size: 350sqm

MESURA. Image © Marc Goodwin
MESURA. Image © Marc Goodwin
MESURA. Image © Marc Goodwin
MESURA. Image © Marc Goodwin

L35 Arquitectos (S.A.P.)

  • In this Space Since: 1970
  • Number of Employees: 55
  • Former Use of Space: Residences

L35 Arquitectos (S.A.P.). Image © Marc Goodwin
L35 Arquitectos (S.A.P.). Image © Marc Goodwin

B01 arquitectes - Amadó Domènech SLP

  • In this Space Since: May 2015
  • Number of Employees: 4
  • Former Use of Space: 85sqm

B01 arquitectes - Amadó Domènech SLP. Image © Marc Goodwin
B01 arquitectes - Amadó Domènech SLP. Image © Marc Goodwin

Bach Arquitectes 

  • In this Space Since: 1998
  • Number of Employees: 10
  • Former Use of Space: Residence
  • Size: 140sqm

Bach Arquitectes. Image © Marc Goodwin
Bach Arquitectes. Image © Marc Goodwin

La Granja         

  • In this Space Since: 2010
  • Number of Employees: 16
  • Former Use of Space: Biscuit Factory
  • Size: 300sqm

La Granja. Image © Marc Goodwin
La Granja. Image © Marc Goodwin
La Granja. Image © Marc Goodwin
La Granja. Image © Marc Goodwin
