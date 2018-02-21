Wuyuan Skywells Hotel / anySCALE

+ 40

Architects anySCALE

Location Wuyuan, Shangrao, Jiangxi, China

Architect in Charge Andreas Thomczyk

Design Team Andreas Thomczyk, Mika Woll, Amy Mathieson, Danxin Sun, Kevin Wang

Area 1385.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Marc Goodwin

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The Wuyuan Skywells’ finished form strikes a sophisticated balance between Chinese heritage and modern comfort. The team respectfully restored the 300-year-old mansion, neglected for decades, to its former glory.

The team approached restoration not only with the intent of creating a high-end boutique hotel experience, but that of invigorating the essence of the building, and upgrading it while honoring its spirit and history.

Heritage architectural features such as the Tian Jing (Skywells) that let in light into the inner courtyards, the timber frame, and elaborate wooden carvings in courtyards were either painstakingly renovated, or fully recreated with the help of meticulously-sourced local craftsmen.

The contemporary interiors of the 14 suites ensconced within the early Qing era design lend the property a subtle contrast with traditional Huizhou-style design in public areas, inspiring awe in guests’ minds.

Elegant, luxurious, and wholly authentic, the edifice integrates tastefully with its physical context- the millennium old Yan village in Eastern China- all while retaining a striking presence.