World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. anySCALE
  6. 2017
  7. Wuyuan Skywells Hotel / anySCALE

Wuyuan Skywells Hotel / anySCALE

  • 22:00 - 21 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wuyuan Skywells Hotel / anySCALE
Save this picture!
Wuyuan Skywells Hotel / anySCALE, General. Image © Marc Goodwin
General. Image © Marc Goodwin

General. Image © Marc Goodwin Restaurant. Image © Marc Goodwin Public. Image © Marc Goodwin Context. Image © Marc Goodwin + 40

  • Architects

    anySCALE

  • Location

    Wuyuan, Shangrao, Jiangxi, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Andreas Thomczyk

  • Design Team

    Andreas Thomczyk, Mika Woll, Amy Mathieson, Danxin Sun, Kevin Wang

  • Area

    1385.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
General. Image © Marc Goodwin
General. Image © Marc Goodwin

Text description provided by the architects. The Wuyuan Skywells’ finished form strikes a sophisticated balance between Chinese heritage and modern comfort. The team respectfully restored the 300-year-old mansion, neglected for decades, to its former glory.

Save this picture!
Reception. Image © Marc Goodwin
Reception. Image © Marc Goodwin

The team approached restoration not only with the intent of creating a high-end boutique hotel experience, but that of invigorating the essence of the building, and upgrading it while honoring its spirit and history.

Save this picture!
Reception. Image © Marc Goodwin
Reception. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Courtesy of anySCALE
Courtesy of anySCALE
Save this picture!
Public. Image © Marc Goodwin
Public. Image © Marc Goodwin

Heritage architectural features such as the Tian Jing (Skywells) that let in light into the inner courtyards, the timber frame, and elaborate wooden carvings in courtyards were either painstakingly renovated, or fully recreated with the help of meticulously-sourced local craftsmen.

Save this picture!
Public. Image © Marc Goodwin
Public. Image © Marc Goodwin

The contemporary interiors of the 14 suites ensconced within the early Qing era design lend the property a subtle contrast with traditional Huizhou-style design in public areas, inspiring awe in guests’ minds.

Save this picture!
Bedroom. Image © Marc Goodwin
Bedroom. Image © Marc Goodwin

Elegant, luxurious, and wholly authentic, the edifice integrates tastefully with its physical context- the millennium old Yan village in Eastern China- all while retaining a striking presence.

Save this picture!
General. Image © Marc Goodwin
General. Image © Marc Goodwin
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Wuyuan Skywells Hotel / anySCALE" 21 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889225/wuyuan-skywells-hotel-anyscale/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »