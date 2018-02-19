World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. Thailand
  5. Plan Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School II / Plan Architect

Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School II / Plan Architect

  • 19:00 - 19 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School II / Plan Architect
Save this picture!
Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School II / Plan Architect, © PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

© PanoramicStudio © PanoramicStudio © PanoramicStudio © PanoramicStudio + 29

  • Architects

    Plan Architect

  • Location

    Sukhumvit 77, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

  • Design Team

    Wara Jithpratuck, Jittinun Jithpratuck, Pich Chinmahavong, Nathida Sornchumni

  • Area

    19200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    PanoramicStudio

  • Landscape Designer

    Sanitas Studio

  • Interior Designer

    Hybrid Design

  • Client

    System Little House Co., Ltd.

  • Cost

    500,000,000 Thai Baht (15,660,000 US dollars)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

Text description provided by the architects. The new campus of Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School is located among the residential community in Sukhumvit 77 Road, near Onnut BTS Skytrain station. Working together closely with the school, this campus is designed fully dedicated to secondary students of the school which could hold up to 750 students. The whole campus consist of 3 main building, each has its own unique function.

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio
Save this picture!
Layout
Layout
Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

The first building to be seen when arrived is the administrative building which has a wide opening which creates warm welcoming space for all. In the same building, located above, is a fully equipped sports complex which consists of facilities such as Olympic size swimming pool, 2 full-size basketball courts, gymnastic hall, fitness, dance studio, etc.

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

In the middle of the two building is the Creative Art Center, which is the home for art and music lover in the school. It consists of a recording studio, electronic lab, wood workshops, auditorium, etc. The main circular stairs are located in the middle of the building to link each space together from 1st floor to the top.

Save this picture!
Sections 1
Sections 1

The third building is a 6-storey educational building. Each floor has its own unique common area which gives students more living space to learn and play. The library is located on the ground floor with the high ceiling design making the library even cosier and relax.

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

Every building is directly connected to the football field on the ground level. On this level, the landscape flows continuously from outside into the inside of the buildings and tied each building together. This creates a unique circulation among spaces in the school as students walk pass by.

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School Thailand
Cite: "Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School II / Plan Architect" 19 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889208/bangkok-international-preparatory-and-secondary-school-ii-plan-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »