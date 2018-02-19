Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School II / Plan Architect

+ 29

Architects Plan Architect

Location Sukhumvit 77, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

Design Team Wara Jithpratuck, Jittinun Jithpratuck, Pich Chinmahavong, Nathida Sornchumni

Area 19200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs PanoramicStudio

Landscape Designer Sanitas Studio

Interior Designer Hybrid Design

Client System Little House Co., Ltd.

Cost 500,000,000 Thai Baht (15,660,000 US dollars) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new campus of Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School is located among the residential community in Sukhumvit 77 Road, near Onnut BTS Skytrain station. Working together closely with the school, this campus is designed fully dedicated to secondary students of the school which could hold up to 750 students. The whole campus consist of 3 main building, each has its own unique function.

The first building to be seen when arrived is the administrative building which has a wide opening which creates warm welcoming space for all. In the same building, located above, is a fully equipped sports complex which consists of facilities such as Olympic size swimming pool, 2 full-size basketball courts, gymnastic hall, fitness, dance studio, etc.

In the middle of the two building is the Creative Art Center, which is the home for art and music lover in the school. It consists of a recording studio, electronic lab, wood workshops, auditorium, etc. The main circular stairs are located in the middle of the building to link each space together from 1st floor to the top.

The third building is a 6-storey educational building. Each floor has its own unique common area which gives students more living space to learn and play. The library is located on the ground floor with the high ceiling design making the library even cosier and relax.

Every building is directly connected to the football field on the ground level. On this level, the landscape flows continuously from outside into the inside of the buildings and tied each building together. This creates a unique circulation among spaces in the school as students walk pass by.