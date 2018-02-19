World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Orange Trees Provide the Inspiration Behind the Upcoming $500 Million Performing Arts Campus in Anaheim

Orange Trees Provide the Inspiration Behind the Upcoming $500 Million Performing Arts Campus in Anaheim

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Orange Trees Provide the Inspiration Behind the Upcoming $500 Million Performing Arts Campus in Anaheim
Save this picture!
Orange Trees Provide the Inspiration Behind the Upcoming $500 Million Performing Arts Campus in Anaheim, Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a

SPF:a has revealed their design for the new Anaheim Performing Arts Center (APAC) to be located adjacent to Angels Stadium in Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle District. The $500 million, 500,000-square-foot cultural campus will contain three theaters and a range of culture and entertainment program elements, housed within striking buildings inspired by the orange tree.

Courtesy of SPF:a Courtesy of SPF:a Courtesy of SPF:a Courtesy of SPF:a + 17

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a

Replacing the existing City National Grove music venue, APAC will offer up an expanded slate of performance venues, including a 2,000-seat concert hall, a 1,700-seat opera hall and a 600-seat black box theater, as well as an outdoor amphitheater, two restaurants, office space, lecture rooms and a convention hall. At the center of the site, a museum tower capped with an observatory will become a new area landmark, with a design that draws inspiration from Anaheim’s agricultural past.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a

“The design of APAC takes its cue from Anaheim’s unique history with agriculture,” explain the architects. “Unknown to most, the city was once covered in vineyards, later devastated by disease in the late 19th century. The obliteration of the wine industry led to an investment in citriculture, which spurred what’s been dubbed by historians as California’s “second gold rush.”

“Anaheim’s socioeconomic driver quickly became the orange, so naturally our design for the center was influenced by it,” added SPF:a design principal, Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA. “We imagined that if we were to roll up the pavement of the parking lot we would find the old spirits of old citrus trees.” 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a

APAC’s program elements are arranged based on analysis into the trunks, root structures and leaves of the orange tree, as well as the skin of the oranges themselves, all of which revealed circular patterns. As a result, each building uses the circle as a central geometry. These circles also extend into the landscaping plan, where concentric pathways connect buildings with open and public spaces.

“In our minds, the circular shape of the buildings emit rings that dance upon the site,” said Pali.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a

The chosen facade system also relates to the citrus tree – the four main structures will be clad in perforated copper-anodized aluminum reminiscent of an orange skin.

Additional landscaping elements including a grand fountain, reflecting pool, and green roof. Underground parking will be located beneath the site. The site’s greenery will feature native plants known for their hardiness and ability to cast shade.

“Passing through the civic campus, exterior and interior spaces will morph together,” says SPF:a President & CEO, Judit M. Fekete-Pali, LEED AP, “The design strategy helps break down the architectural masses—no more soulless, vast, and uninviting interior public spaces. Each program element operates independently and together.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:a
Courtesy of SPF:a

SPF:a has an extensive history designing performance arts spaces. Past projects have included the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California; the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures; and The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. SPF:a also led renovations to the Pantages and Greek Theatres, and participated in the design of Gehry Partners’ Walt Disney Concert Hall.

News via SPF:a

  • Architects

    SPF:a

  • Location

    Platinum Triangle, Anaheim, CA, United States

  • SPF:a Team

    Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA; Judit M. Fekete-Pali, LEED AP; Damon Surfas, RA

  • Theater Consultant

    Theatre Projects, Schuler Shook, TheatreDNA®

  • Acoustic Consultants

    Jaffe Holden

  • SMEP Consultant

    BuroHappold

  • Traffic Consultant

    Gibson Transportation Consulting, Inc.

  • Landscape Consultant

    Studio-MLA

  • Theaters

    2,000-seat orchestra hall; 1,700-seat performance hall; and 600-seat black box theater

  • Ancillary Buildings and Amenities

    Art museum, restaurant, outdoor amphitheater, convention and education space

  • Area

    500000.0 ft2
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project United States
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Orange Trees Provide the Inspiration Behind the Upcoming $500 Million Performing Arts Campus in Anaheim" 19 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889190/orange-trees-provide-the-inspiration-behind-the-upcoming-500-dollars-million-performing-arts-campus-in-anaheim/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »