Clement Blanchet Draws Inspiration from Circus Tents for Competition-Winning Cultural Center in France

Clement Blanchet Draws Inspiration from Circus Tents for Competition-Winning Cultural Center in France
Save this picture!
Clement Blanchet Draws Inspiration from Circus Tents for Competition-Winning Cultural Center in France, Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture

Clément Blanchet Architecture has been selected as the winner of an international competition for the design of a new cultural center to be located in the Paris suburb of Gonesse, France, beating out proposals from Bernard Tschumi & Moreau Kusunoki.

Named Circus³, the facility features a unique tensile roof evocative of a circus pavilion, and will house a 1,500 seat theater for a variety of cultural performances and events.

Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture + 18

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture

This a unique performance venue to EuropaCity and the region, that will be designed specifically to host an internationally branded show, featuring advanced technical features,” explain the architects.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture

CIRCUS ³ is focused around three principle design moves:

  1. Free the ground and let the landscape grow
  2. Raise an horizontal  scenographic  and flexible platform framing the main room
  3. Display the roof as a metaphor of the circus, a place for all activities.

The resulting design produces an urban effect that gestures toward the public plaza and becomes a new piece of “transparent infrastructure” where the public can gather and interact.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture

“The contemporary circus is the demonstration of an historical synthesis and at the same time of a technological engagement,” the architects explain. “The superposition of programs and potentials improves the great entertainment but also maintains a collective memory of the classical typology.”

The central element of the building, the performance space, will use top-of-the-line technology to transform into a variety of configurations capable of housing shows of different types and sizes. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture

According to the architects, the show is greater than just what is being formed on stage, but must resonate throughout the entire design.

“The place is the show, is show; make the show, make the place."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
Courtesy of Clement Blanchet Architecture
See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project France
