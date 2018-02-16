World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Employees Keep Walking into the Glass Walls at Apple's New Campus

Employees Keep Walking into the Glass Walls at Apple's New Campus

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Employees Keep Walking into the Glass Walls at Apple's New Campus
Save this picture!
Employees Keep Walking into the Glass Walls at Apple's New Campus, A shot of the Apple Park Visitor Center. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
A shot of the Apple Park Visitor Center. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Apple’s unwavering love for glass and seamless edges is one of the reasons designers flock in masses to purchase their products. But that aesthetic has caused a bit of a snafu at the company’s new Foster+Partners-designed headquarters in Cupertino, where employees are running into the highly transparent glass walls at an alarming rate.

According to a report from Market Watch, there have already been at least two incidents of people injuring themselves badly enough that local emergency services were needed to be called. Both cases resulted in minor cuts and bruises but ended up not requiring hospitalization. Other sources have claimed that seven people reported injuries on the building’s first day of use, with speculation that even more incidents have gone unreported.

A follow-up report by Bloomberg claims that some staff members had begun to use sticky Post-It notes to mark the locations of glass doors, but were asked to removed them as they detracted from the building’s aesthetic.

The Apple Park campus features an abundance of glass throughout the building, including 45-foot tall safety glass walls, glass-walled work “pods” and other glass barriers. The work pods are said to have been the brainchild of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs as a way to mix individual workstations into larger social areas.

A post shared by Joe DeSimpliciis (@jcdesimp) on

In California, workplace safety involving potentially dangerous transparent barriers is mandated by law, stating that “employees shall be protected against the hazard of walking through glass by barriers or by conspicuous durable markings.” If Apple is found in violation of this law, they could be required to install demarcations to increase visibility.

News via Market Watch, Bloomberg

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Employees Keep Walking into the Glass Walls at Apple's New Campus" 16 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889184/employees-keep-walking-into-the-glass-walls-at-apples-new-campus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »