World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Eco-Friendly Insulation Offers Thermal Performance, Sound Absorption and Fire Resistance at the Same Time

Eco-Friendly Insulation Offers Thermal Performance, Sound Absorption and Fire Resistance at the Same Time

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Eco-Friendly Insulation Offers Thermal Performance, Sound Absorption and Fire Resistance at the Same Time
Save this picture!
Eco-Friendly Insulation Offers Thermal Performance, Sound Absorption and Fire Resistance at the Same Time, Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Cortesía de Rootman SpA

With the aim of promoting more efficient ways to isolate and protect building envelopes, the Chilean team Rootman has developed Thermoroot; a biodegradable and 100% natural insulation made from roots without genetic modifications or chemical additives. These roots make up what the company is calling a Radicular Mattress which, in addition to thermally and acoustically insulating the walls, floors, and ceilings of buildings, it is fire resistant.

Cortesía de Rootman SpA Cortesía de Rootman SpA Cortesía de Rootman SpA Cortesía de Rootman SpA + 13

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Cortesía de Rootman SpA

Manufacturing this mattress takes between 10 to 15 days and is developed inside isolated chambers, where the hydroponic cultivation of oat or barley grain seeds is produced, using trays that define the required thickness of the roots. This germination process can be carried out in any climate and geographical location, leaving a low ecological footprint by presenting minimum energy and water requirements.

In terms of fire resistance, its application in the envelope of a building gives its inhabitants a margin of 1 hour to leave the rooms before being consumed completely.

The polystyrene takes three seconds to burn, the fiberglass takes 15 seconds and the polyurethane 1 minute. The radicular mattress, on the other hand, only begins to burn after 60 minutes of exposing itself to the flames, say its creators.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Cortesía de Rootman SpA

The product has been patented internationally and can completely replace conventional insulators such as Expanded Polystyrene, Polyurethane or Mineral Wool, seeking to become an effective alternative to high-cost natural insulators, synthetic insulators derived from petroleum, or other toxic, harmful to the environment and health.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Cortesía de Rootman SpA
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc Sustainability
Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "Eco-Friendly Insulation Offers Thermal Performance, Sound Absorption and Fire Resistance at the Same Time" [Este 'colchón de raíces' entrega aislamiento térmico, absorción acústica y resistencia al fuego al mismo tiempo] 25 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889176/eco-friendly-insulation-offers-thermal-performance-sound-absorption-and-fire-resistance-at-the-same-time/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »