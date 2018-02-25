World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Raulino Silva
  6. 2017
  7. Touguinha House / Raulino Silva

Touguinha House / Raulino Silva

  • 05:00 - 25 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Touguinha House / Raulino Silva
Save this picture!
Touguinha House / Raulino Silva, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 35

  • Architects

    Raulino Silva

  • Location

    Vila do Conde, Portugal

  • Team

    Raulino Silva, Cátia Sampaio, Daniela Amorim, João Mendes

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    João Morgado
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The small property, with an accentuated slope on the topography, is located in the main street of Touguinha, a small village in the north of Portugal. On site, there are houses on both sides of the plot terrain, an old stone wall at the back and, at the front, there are some crop fields with a small grove in the middle.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Sections + Elevation
Sections + Elevation
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The implantation of the house meets the street lineup of the surrounding houses and allows the lateral access on the north side of the property for the footpath and the driveway. In the backyard, we decided to demolish the existing sheds and to recover the old stone wall, a typical feature of the region.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In the lower floor, which occupies about half of the implantation, we have the garage, the technical area, the laundry room and the main entrance with the stairs to the upper floor, which is lit by the patio.

Save this picture!
1st Level Plan
1st Level Plan
Save this picture!
2nd Level Plan
2nd Level Plan

Upstairs, there is a central aisle that separates the social area of the house and the bedrooms area, accentuated with small balconies on each end.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Facing the street there are three bedrooms with a shared balcony, one of which is a suite with a private bathroom. To the posterior zone, connected to the backyard, we have the kitchen and the living room, spaces which are extended to the outdoors through the deck area.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Touguinha House / Raulino Silva" 25 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889163/touguinha-house-raulino-silva/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »