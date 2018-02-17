Cooperative Housing Complex wagnisART / bogevischs buero architekten stadtplaner GmbH + SHAG Schindler Hable

+ 8

Construction Manager SHAG Schindler Hable Architekten GbR mit Architekturbuero Christian Koehler

Statical Engineers Henke Rapolder Fruehe Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Munich

Mechanical Engineer Planners Ingenieurbuero EST, Miesbach

Landscape Architects bauchplan ).( landschaftsarchitekten und stadtplaner partnerschaft mit beschraenkter berufshaftung mit auboeck/kárász landschaftsarchitekten bda, Munich and Vienna More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project realised by bogevischs buero architekten and SHAG Architekten was built in the new Domagkpark residential district. The zoning plan offered the possibility to design buildings with little restrictions. This offered the possibility to form the buildings in such a way that courtyards and passages open the property to its surrounding and at the same time form intimate communal spaces for the inhabitants. The housing complex consists of five freestanding buildings, and are organized around large central staircases. On set back top floors the houses are connected to each other via bridges, that generate a roof garden landscape of unique size and variety. On the ground floor of the houses, a large number of common rooms, ateliers, workshops, business spaces and open areas were created to serve the different activities of the residents and the entire neighborhood