  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Germany
  5. bogevischs buero architekten & stadtplaner GmbH
  6. 2016
  Cooperative Housing Complex wagnisART / bogevischs buero architekten stadtplaner GmbH + SHAG Schindler Hable

Cooperative Housing Complex wagnisART / bogevischs buero architekten stadtplaner GmbH + SHAG Schindler Hable

  02:00 - 17 February, 2018
Cooperative Housing Complex wagnisART / bogevischs buero architekten stadtplaner GmbH + SHAG Schindler Hable
© Julia Knop
© Julia Knop

  • Construction Manager

    SHAG Schindler Hable Architekten GbR mit Architekturbuero Christian Koehler

  • Statical Engineers

    Henke Rapolder Fruehe Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Munich

  • Mechanical Engineer Planners

    Ingenieurbuero EST, Miesbach

  • Landscape Architects

    bauchplan ).( landschaftsarchitekten und stadtplaner partnerschaft mit beschraenkter berufshaftung mit auboeck/kárász landschaftsarchitekten bda, Munich and Vienna
© Julia Knop
© Julia Knop
Site plan
Site plan
© Julia Knop
© Julia Knop

Text description provided by the architects. The project realised by bogevischs buero architekten and SHAG Architekten was built in the new Domagkpark residential district. The zoning plan offered the possibility to design buildings with little restrictions. This offered the possibility to form the buildings in such a way that courtyards and passages open the property to its surrounding and at the same time form intimate communal spaces for the inhabitants. The housing complex consists of five freestanding buildings, and are organized around large central staircases. On set back top floors the houses are connected to each other via bridges, that generate a roof garden landscape of unique size and variety. On the ground floor of the houses, a large number of common rooms, ateliers, workshops, business spaces and open areas were created to serve the different activities of the residents and the entire neighborhood

Roof plan
Roof plan
© Julia Knop
© Julia Knop
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
