World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United States
  5. Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 18 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Save this picture!
ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Courtesy of Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos © Fredrik Nilsen Courtesy of Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos © Iwan Baan + 22

  • Collaborators

    Pablo Aranguren, Blanca Juanes Juanes, Miguel Alonso, Jacobo Arenal Frías, María González Aranguren, Eduardo Tazón, Alba Carrasco Simón, Belén González Aranguren, Ander Ibarra Paniagua
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fredrik Nilsen
© Fredrik Nilsen

Text description provided by the architects. The new Headquarters of ICA MIAMI Foundation is a museum that offers itself to the city and is conceived to become an international artistic reference and an icon of Miami’s cultural offer. The architectural tool used to achieve this target is based on a luminous cubic volume, as a “Magic Box”, a “Boite à Miracle”, open on its two north and south fronts through two perforated and reflective facades.

Save this picture!
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

In the southern facade, the main entrance appears as a transverse passage, which is the lobby of the museum and connects us with the sculpture garden, located in the north of the site. The southern facade is metallic, aluminium, bright, solar, mirror and announcement of the events that will be held at the museum. It is closed, protecting the exhibition halls from the direct solar radiation of the south. The facade is pierced by luminous small openings that respond to a triangular geometry, a consequence of the evocative fracture of the lateral movements of the strong hurricane winds. Underneath the metallic plane, floating, a horizontal strip is created on street level, a shadow where the letters of ICA MIAMI appear, large and deep, like the columns that support the building.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The museum opens to the north with a glass facade, giving natural light to the halls and being the holder for installations and temporary artistic creations made with different illuminations or vinyl adhesives on the glass. The exhibition halls are neutral, white, bright spaces with the sufficient height for large format installations. The museum complex is complete with an exterior space, the “Garden of Sculptures”, conceived as a large outdoor exhibition hall.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Courtesy of Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum United States
Cite: "ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos" 18 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889152/ica-miami-museum-aranguren-and-gallegos-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »