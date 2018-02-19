Modular Eco-Housing Pushing Boundaries With Cardboard

Save this picture! Wikkelhouse Dordrech. Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Witte

Designed and developed by Fiction Factory, a company of creative makers from Amsterdam, Wikkelhouse loosely translates to ‘wrapped house.' This sustainable modular house is uniquely created with cardboard as its main building material and is customizable in its size and function.

Save this picture! Diagram of Modular System. Image Courtesy of Fiction Factory

The Wikkelhouse is built from 24 layers of top-quality cardboard wound around a rotating house-shaped mould. These layers are then bonded with an eco-friendly superglue to create durability and optimal insulation. This is where the name Wikkelhouse comes from, as ‘wikkelen’ is the Dutch word for ‘wrapping.' The house is then finished with waterproof foil and wood-paneling to protect it from the elements.

Save this picture! House Mould Machine. Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Witte

Save this picture! Layers of Cardboard. Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Witte

The materials used in the Wikkelhouse have a low impact on the environment, being 3 times more environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly than a traditional house. The Wikkelhouse is also 100% recyclable, with each part able to be deconstructed and recycled infinitely. It does not require a foundation as each segment weighs only 500 kilograms.

Save this picture! Wikkelhouse Dordrech. Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Witte

Save this picture! Wikkelhouse. Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Witte

Made from 4.6m long x 1.2m wide x 3.5m high segments, the modular house can be extended and added to as needed. With their smart ‘Home’-segments, the Wikkelhouse can also include a kitchen, bathroom, and shower, as well as customizable window placement and finishing.

Save this picture! Living Room. Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Witte

Built in a workshop in Amsterdam, the Wikkelhouse can be transported and connected on site in a day. At the moment, they are only available for construction in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, the U.K., and Denmark.

More information on the Wikkelhouse can be found on their website and in their video below: