World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. YH2
  6. 2017
  7. Window on the Lake / YH2

Window on the Lake / YH2

  • 13:00 - 18 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Window on the Lake / YH2
Save this picture!
Window on the Lake / YH2, © Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

© Francis Pelletier © Francis Pelletier © Francis Pelletier © Francis Pelletier + 30

  • Architects

    YH2

  • Location

    Saint-Élie-de-Caxton, Canada

  • Design Team

    Karl Choquette, Marie-Claude Hamelin, Étienne Sédillot, Loukas Yiacouvakis,

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Francis Pelletier
Save this picture!
© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

Text description provided by the architects. A window on the lake: the very essence of the cottage. A warm, simple wood dwelling open to nature and a peaceful lake.

Save this picture!
© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

The house stands on the site of an old family cottage, just steps away from the shores of Lac Plaisant in the Mauricie region. Thanks to its simplicity, restraint and refinement, the project embodies the architect’s attempt to capture the essence of cottage life – a wooden home designed for vacations and enabling true communion with nature.

Save this picture!
Sections / Plan
Sections / Plan

Featuring wood construction inside and out, the house’s single large gable covers all living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

Sited in a small clearing, its foundation invisible, the home is a pure, light volume resting on a grassy carpet.

Save this picture!
Sections / Plan
Sections / Plan

Its architecture is restrained and its scale modest, in tune with the clearing and lake.

The exterior, both roof and walls, is clad entirely in white cedar boards.

Both of the building’s long sides feature three large, tall glass panels, allowing seamless transitions between interior and exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

The south side is all glass, creating a direct link between the lake and the living spaces, arranged under a large double-height gable extending outward to cover a small porch.

The full transparency of the southern façade lets in ample sunlight in fall and winter, while the mature trees standing between house and lake moderate the summer sun and provide a high degree of privacy in boating season.

Save this picture!
Sections / Plan
Sections / Plan

The balloon frame, with its exposed wooden studs and joists painted white, gives the building a unique rhythm of shadow and light.

The cottage has a relaxed character. It is a true family cottage that can sleep up to 12 in two ground-floor bedrooms and a large, open sleeping area on the second floor. 

Save this picture!
© Francis Pelletier
© Francis Pelletier

This is the cottage as an expression of the art of living: a gentle, simple, pure way of life.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "Window on the Lake / YH2" 18 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889149/window-on-the-lake-yh2/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »