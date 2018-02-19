World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. France
  5. Atelier LAVIT
  6. 2017
  7. GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT

GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT

  • 02:00 - 19 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT
Save this picture!
GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT, © Marco Lavit Nicora
© Marco Lavit Nicora

© Marco Lavit Nicora © Marco Lavit Nicora © Marco Lavit Nicora © Marco Lavit Nicora + 36

  • Architects

    Atelier LAVIT

  • Location

    Lac de la Lionne, 84700 Sorgues, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Marco Lavit Nicora

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Marco Lavit Nicora

  • Structure

    Nid Perche / créateur d'hébergements insolites

  • Constructor

    Nid Perche / créateur d'hébergements insolites

  • Client

    Cabanes des Grands Cépages
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marco Lavit Nicora
© Marco Lavit Nicora

Text description provided by the architects. The Eco-hotel is located in a fishing reserve in Avignon, France. The 10 suites evoke primitive buildings on the shore of the lake; floating on the water like rafts or on pilots like palafittes. The architectural work perfectly matches with the lacustrine tubes from which it resumes and rationalizes the elegant vertical thrust. The different densities of the vertical wooden screens around the hut guarantees the privacy of its customers as well as repairing them from the sun and the wind.

Save this picture!
© Marco Lavit Nicora
© Marco Lavit Nicora

Building on a lake surrounded by vineyards in the south of France is a challenge. In a magical and untouched place like the Mediterranean maquis, nature is the only protagonist of the scene. The imperative for the architect remains the absolute symbiosis with the existing landscape. Clients have envisioned this eco-lodge project choosing as a location an incredible fishing reserve in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, a few kilometers away from Avignon.

Save this picture!
© Marco Lavit Nicora
© Marco Lavit Nicora

10 suites, simple but sophisticated, reminding of primitive constructions in lake reeds: floating on the water like rafts, on pilotis along the banks like real palafitte or underground, like a troglodyte dwelling, the eco-lodges of the Grands Cépages rise along the lake of La Lionne, always preserving the privacy of the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Marco Lavit Nicora
© Marco Lavit Nicora

The architecture of the lodges dialogues perfectly with the lake reeds, taking up the vertical and elegant upward momentum and then rationalizing their arrangement, much more geometric, regular and repetitive. In this way the hut remains hidden by a wooden filter, like a light screen, that in addition to being the same structure for the parapets and the pergola, filters the direct view on the terraces of each lodge.Those vertical screens are of different densities and they allows to shelter from the sun and the wind.

Save this picture!
Sections / Plans
Sections / Plans

The change of the seasons and the hours of the day constantly transform the presence and the dynamics of the hut with the landscape. With leaf trees, the architecture integrates with the landscape in a perfect camouflage. In winter instead, with the earth and the lake gathered under a blanket of snow, the vertical lines of the battens are reflected on the water. During the day, the experience inside the suite is a play of light and shadow with the sun filtering through the screening, projecting motifs always moving on the floor. Random gaps provide abstract images of vegetation, lake and sky. After sunset the effect is reversed, immersed in darkness and illuminated only by the moon, the hut evokes a lantern, radiating the internal golden light between the wooden slats.

Save this picture!
© Marco Lavit Nicora
© Marco Lavit Nicora

In order to simplify the unforeseen in a remote site, the project was largely prefabricated in a wood workshop. The components were numbered, dismantled and rebuilt on site in 3 months. Prefabrication reduced production costs and on-site costs during installation, impacting the landscape as little as possible.

Save this picture!
© Marco Lavit Nicora
© Marco Lavit Nicora
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels France
Cite: "GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT" 19 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889148/gcp-wood-cabins-hote-atelier-lavit/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »