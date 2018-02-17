World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Tchoban Voss Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Townhouses Finkenau / Tchoban Voss Architekten

Townhouses Finkenau / Tchoban Voss Architekten

  • 09:00 - 17 February, 2018
Townhouses Finkenau / Tchoban Voss Architekten
Townhouses Finkenau / Tchoban Voss Architekten, © Rolf Otzipka
© Rolf Otzipka

© Rolf Otzipka

  • Project partner

    Frank Focke

  • Project leader

    Anke Kitel

  • Team

    Frank Buken, Jan Hagen

  • Collaborative Architect

    Baumschlager Eberle, Hamburg; Heitmann Montúfar Architekten, Hamburg; Kraus Schönberg Architects, Hamburg; LA'KET Architekten, Hamburg; Planwerkeins Architekten Hamperl - Eckert, Hamburg; Spengler Wiescholek Architekten Stadtplaner, Hamburg; Bruun & Möllers Garten- und Landschaftsarchitektur, Hamburg; schoppe + partner freiraumplanung, Hamburg

  • Project Management

    Aumann Katzsch Architekten, Hamburg

  • Landscaping

    Bruun & Möllers Garten- und Landschaftsarchitektur, Hamburg; schoppe + partner freiraumplanung, Hamburg

  • Structural Engineering

    Ingenieurbüro Abel Gebhart GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg

  • Client

    Wph Wohnbau und Projektentwicklung Hamburg GmbH, Hamburg

  • Building Equipment

    Mai Ingenieure Planungsgesellschaft mbH, Berlin

  • Other Companies

    Richard Ditting GmbH & Co. KG
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rolf Otzipka
Text description provided by the architects. UpTownhouses is an impressing residential ensemble located in the northern part of Hamburg. Consisting of 26 houses it results from the cooperation of eight architectural offices. Having two to three floors as well as for the most part stepped storeys this particular building row appears as a vivid mix of forms with subtle façade accents.

© Rolf Otzipka
The four completed houses are based on two different types with various floor plans which are mirrored and located on different positions within the complex.  The total area of one type is 174 square metres; the other one has 179 square metres. Both buildings have protruding and staggered parts, which are developed out of the floor plans. Generous loggias, roof terraces or galleries offer the inhabitants a diversity of spaces. With the choice of sustainable high quality materials, such as brick and wood, and with flexible floor plans the townhouses offer a timeless solution which addresses all generations.

Section
As a citation of the city’s architecture the brick cladding in warm red brown palette finds a harmonious combination with the discrete tone of the window frames and glass railings of the galleries and balconies. The overhangs and staggered parts of the façades are emphasized through the mix of even and slightly corrugated surfaces. At first glance the backside of the houses gives an impression of a simpler structure. Towards the terraces and little gardens the houses demonstrate completely white façades without big movements on their surfaces. However by looking more precisely it becomes evident that there are several little accents emphasizing this calmer side of the buildings, such as corrugated surfaces, staggered floors or different window scales.

Save this picture!
© Rolf Otzipka
© Rolf Otzipka
Flexible floor plans make it possible to design different living spaces, which can be attractive for a majority of users: singles, couples or families. One of the house types offers generous heights and open series of rooms, the other one works with more clearly defined spaces and additional guest sections. Little gardens have a modular structure, which can be designed individually according to the inhabitants’ wishes. High individuality inside the given construction could be seen as the most important feature of the four houses as well as the whole new building ensemble. The high recognition value of the buildings allows the inhabitants to identify very fast with their new home.    

© Rolf Otzipka
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany
Cite: "Townhouses Finkenau / Tchoban Voss Architekten" 17 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889143/townhouses-finkenau-tchoban-voss-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

