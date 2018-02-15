World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in refurbishment architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Japan Plans for Supertall Wooden Skyscraper in Tokyo by 2041

Japan Plans for Supertall Wooden Skyscraper in Tokyo by 2041

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Japan Plans for Supertall Wooden Skyscraper in Tokyo by 2041
Save this picture!
Japan Plans for Supertall Wooden Skyscraper in Tokyo by 2041, © Sumitomo Forestry Co.
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.

Timber tower construction is the current obsession of architects, with new projects claiming to be the world’s next tallest popping up all over the globe. But this latest proposal from Japanese company Sumitomo Forestry Co. and architects Nikken Sekkei would blow everything else out of the water, as they have announced plans for the world’s first supertall wood structured skyscraper in Tokyo.

At 1,148 feet tall, the proposal outpaces similar timber-structured highrise proposals including Perkins + Will’s River Beech Tower and PLP Architecture’s Oakwood Tower.

© Sumitomo Forestry Co. © Sumitomo Forestry Co. © Sumitomo Forestry Co. © Sumitomo Forestry Co. + 8

Known as the W350 Project, the development would feature a mixed-use program in hopes of creating an environmentally and socially sustainable community in the sky. Renderings for the complex show light-filled apartments and public spaces on multiple building levels, with hotels, offices, retail and residences intermixing.

Save this picture!
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
Save this picture!
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.

Early estimates indicated that W350 would use more than 6.5 million cubic feet of wood and would cost upwards of 600 billion yen ($5.6 billion USD). The building would not be a pure wood timber building, but rather a hybrid system constructed with a 9:1 ratio of wood to steel capable of handling Tokyo’s high seismic activity.

Save this picture!
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
Save this picture!
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
Save this picture!
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.

But don’t hold your breath – construction of the structure is aimed for a 2041 completion date to coincide with Sumitomo’s 350th anniversary.

News via Sumitomo Forest Co, The Telegraph

Save this picture!
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
Save this picture!
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
© Sumitomo Forestry Co.
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Japan Plans for Supertall Wooden Skyscraper in Tokyo by 2041" 15 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889142/japan-plans-for-supertall-wooden-skyscraper-in-tokyo-by-2041/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »