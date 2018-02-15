World
  Watch the Construction of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Tower in This Full PBS Documentary

Watch the Construction of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Tower in This Full PBS Documentary

Watch the Construction of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Tower in This Full PBS Documentary
Watch the Construction of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Tower in This Full PBS Documentary

As one of Zaha Hadid's final projects, One Thousand Museum Tower in Miami, approaches completion (having topped out just last month), a new documentary on its construction has been released by PBS. 

The building was the subject of the season premier of "Impossible Builds," which profiles "the creation of some of the world’s most ambitious, complex and technologically advanced construction projects." 

Described by the show as "one of the most complex skyscrapers ever to make it off the drawing board," the 62-story tower features a unique glass fiber reinforced concrete exoskeleton – a system never before seen at this scale.

The show is now available to watch in its entirety online. Check it out below!

Head over to PBS to learn more about "Impossible Builds" and to see the other videos in the series.

Zaha Hadid's Interiors for One Thousand Museum in Miami

One Thousand Museum, the Zaha Hadid-designed skyscraper in Downtown Miami, has unveiled new interior renderings, including communal spaces designed by the architect. The 62-story tower, which began construction in December of 2014, will contain only 83 residences, consisting of a two-story duplex penthouse, four townhouses, eight full-floor residences, and 70 half-floor units.

Structural Design of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Revealed in CAD Drawings

As Zaha Hadid Architects' 1000 Museum residential tower in Miami continues toward its December 2018 completion date (tracked by this nifty countdown clock), the computer drawings for the structure have been revealed, showing the complex structure in section, elevation and detail.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Watch the Construction of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Tower in This Full PBS Documentary" 15 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889131/watch-the-construction-of-zaha-hadids-1000-museum-tower-in-this-full-pbs-documentary/> ISSN 0719-8884

