11 Houses With Incredible Cantilevers

© Cécile Septet
© Juan Solano © Ivan Hunter © Sergio Pirrone © Satoshi Asawaka + 12

Cantilevers, structures that protrude from a building without the need for supports, are highly popular not only for their dramatic aesthetic effect, but also for the demonstration of technical mastery involved in their development. But we rarely see cantilevers in housing. For this reason, in this installment of our Photos of the Week, we have made a selection of 11 houses that seem to defy the physical laws of construction. Keep reading to see photos of renowned photographers such as Cécile Septet, Ema Peter, and Juan Solano.

Edmund Sumner

Balancing Barn / MVRDV

© Edmund Sumner
Ivan Hunter

Russet Residence / Splyce Design

© Ivan Hunter
45g Photography

House in Yatsugatake / Kidosaki Architects Studio

© 45g Photography
Adrien Williams

The "Blanche" Chalet / ACDF Architecture

© Adrien Williams
Ema Peter

Syncline House / Omar Gandhi Architect

© Ema Peter
Juan Solano

A House Forever / Longhi Architects

© Juan Solano
Joon Hwan Yoon

Guest House Rivendell / IDMM Architects

11 Houses With Incredible Cantilevers, © Joon Hwan Yoon
Sergio Pirrone

Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval

© Sergio Pirrone
Martin Gardner

The Quest / Strom Architects

© Martin Gardner
Satoshi Asawaka

Fly Out House / Tatsuyuki Takagi Architects Associates

© Satoshi Asawaka
Cécile Septet

House In Sèvres / Colboc Franzen & Associés

© Cécile Septet
