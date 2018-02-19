World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Lorena Troncoso-Valencia
  6. 2016
  7. PV Cabin / Lorena Troncoso-Valencia

PV Cabin / Lorena Troncoso-Valencia

  • 09:00 - 19 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PV Cabin / Lorena Troncoso-Valencia
Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Caro
© Cristóbal Caro

© Cristóbal Caro © Cristóbal Caro © Cristóbal Caro © Cristóbal Caro + 14

Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Caro
© Cristóbal Caro

Text description provided by the architects. Formerly the Neanderthal man lived in caves to take refuge. The choice of these stone dwellings, responded to the best orientation to protect from the winds, should have with air intake, light and enough space to store their food. Times have changed, but certain basic human needs have remained.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The work consists of a temporary cabin, for a young couple of climbers, lovers of rock sports. The main restriction was the limited surface, but the user's physical ability allowed to increase the surface vertically, expanding the space with a double height. Programmatically, the basic and essential actions for living for short periods were accommodated, considering the minimum space for sleeping, eating, cleaning and allowing extra room for itinerant users.

Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Caro
© Cristóbal Caro

The refuge is located in Las Trancas, Pinto, in the south central zone of Chile. The town stands out for its mountain range landscape that hosts a high variety of extreme sports.

Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans

The land is accessed by a winding and wooded road. At the bottom of the lot, in a small clearing the refuge is located. Behind him, a wall of considerable height interrupts the surrounding green. This open space in the middle of the forest will ensure sun, ventilation and natural lighting. The refuge is raised with wooden piles one and a half meters above the natural terrain to avoid contact with the snow in the winter season.

Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Caro
© Cristóbal Caro

The idea of ​​a uniform shell (wall and roof) that involves a retracted pediment, playing with the full of wood and glazed emptiness, is proposed. This full on the main facade, replicates the verticality of the rock wall that is observed at the bottom of the land. The asymmetric break of the roof allows the correct draining of the snow. Internally, it generates greater amplitude for the attic that floats on the only closed volume.

Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Caro
© Cristóbal Caro

Spatially, an open space is identified, on the ground floor the areas for cooking, eating, heating and working are organized. On the line of the kitchen and the bathroom, united by a small vertical scale if you locate a floating platform that in a certain part stands out to accommodate the sleeping area.

To avoid saturating the small space, the floor, sky and wall are covered with the same material.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "PV Cabin / Lorena Troncoso-Valencia" 19 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889106/refugio-pv-lorena-troncoso-valencia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »