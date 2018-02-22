Deja vu House / Nemo Studio

+ 44

Text description provided by the architects. This building is a shophouse located in a new urban area, along the coast of Ha Long Bay. Its purpose is for business rent in 1st floor and apartment - condo hotel in the remaining.

Aesthetic sense, acceptable investment cost and time-saving were the important factors the investor offered, which were also an challenge for Nemo Studio.

The existing had many similarities with other typical shophouses, including the same floors and the lack of light and space at the back of building.

From 2nd Floor, the architects dispose a big void in the center and apartments on the two surrounding sides connected by concrete corridors - steel staircases & lift glass box. The void with green trees in this part help increase the nature light intensity and also highly appeal people & surprise. The dining room with kitchen creates a more spacious area for customers to cook by themselves or to have a party.

All the apartments are equipped with adequate modern conveniences. The nature lights and house plants are placed inside the room; however, they still maintain privacy and individual. Although the construction materials are rather usual, they have been elaborated aesthetically, for example, waxed concrete, wall painting, white-painted brick, etc. They are quite simple methods but useful to bring beauty and keep plausible investment cost.

Ms. Gayane – an English teacher - the first customer in the first week said that this was considerably impressing place, creating relaxation, conveniences and familiarity.