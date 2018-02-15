World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in refurbishment architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. teeland architects
  6. 2017
  7. Tinbeerwah House / teeland architects

Tinbeerwah House / teeland architects

  • 17:00 - 15 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tinbeerwah House / teeland architects
Save this picture!
Tinbeerwah House / teeland architects, © Jared Fowler
© Jared Fowler

© Jared Fowler © Jared Fowler © Jared Fowler © Jared Fowler + 16

  • Architects

    teeland architects

  • Location

    Noosa Shire, Australia

  • Architects in Charge

    David Teeland, Kim Jong Sook, Jenna Hawting, Monique Watt

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jared Fowler
Save this picture!
© Jared Fowler
© Jared Fowler

Text description provided by the architects. A family house in the Noosa hinterland that connects to the ground and opens to the bush, ocean, stars and sky.

Save this picture!
© Jared Fowler
© Jared Fowler

The house is designed as an operable glass pavilion that is wrapped in sliding hardwood screens, so the owners can control the light, breezes, privacy and views.  In winter, they can slide open the screens to let the winter sun in.  In summer, they can close the screens to provide shade, while still maintaining views and breezes through the timber battens.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

With steep hinterland sites, it is easy for the house to end up high above the natural ground and lose your connection to the earth. With young children, the owners were eager to be able to step from the house directly into the garden. So, working with the existing levels we could configure the floor plan so that the kitchen, living, dining and children’s bedrooms opened directly onto garden spaces, to make it easy for the kids to go outside.

Save this picture!
© Jared Fowler
© Jared Fowler

The long thin plan ensures the building is only one room deep to maximise, ocean views, cross ventilation and natural light.  The house layout allows the family to come together to cook, eat and relax, but also the separation of more quiet spaces for reflective time. The attenuated plan provides a horizontal separation of the public and private areas of the house. The kitchen, living and dining open onto the north-east garden and pool.  The bedrooms are pushed to the more private southern end of the site, separated by bathrooms and robes.

Save this picture!
© Jared Fowler
© Jared Fowler

The scale and proportions of the house as a long timber box was carefully crafted to heighten the spatial experience of the building and make it appear as though it was of the landscape.  This permeable timber box is a beautiful contrast to the mass of the black concrete retaining walls on which the house sits.   Internally, a singular strategy has been to use, floor to ceiling glass for the exterior walls, so that each room looks out over the landscape and ocean beyond, thus providing the inhabitants with an intimate connection to the wonderful natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Jared Fowler
© Jared Fowler

The house is designed to collect its own solar power and rain water for use in the house.  Then the waste water from bathrooms, kitchen and laundry is recycled on site then used for irrigation and bush regeneration.  There is a small orchard and terraced vegetable garden, completing it as a contemporary sustainable house.

Save this picture!
© Jared Fowler
© Jared Fowler
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Tinbeerwah House / teeland architects" 15 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889096/tinbeerwah-house-teeland-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »