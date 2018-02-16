World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Arquipélago Arquitetos
  6. 2016
  7. House ML / Arquipélago Arquitetos

House ML / Arquipélago Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 16 February, 2018
House ML / Arquipélago Arquitetos
House ML / Arquipélago Arquitetos, © Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

© Pedro Napolitano Prata

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a rainforest glade of difficult access in the Mountain range of Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the project of the house was premised on dry methods that provides comfort in a warm and humid environment.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
The constructive party considered from the outset the use of lightweight and pre-fabricated components - easy to transport and low generation of residues - such as partitions in cement panels, wood frame structure and metal tiles with thermal insulation as outer closure.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
The house seeks to frame the best view for each ambient: the intimate part opens to the enclosed forest, the social part to the clearing and the valley.

Section 1
Section 1
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
"House ML / Arquipélago Arquitetos" 16 Feb 2018. ArchDaily.

