House ML / Arquipélago Arquitetos

+ 17

Architects Arquipélago Arquitetos

Location Paraty, Brazil

Architect in Charge Luís Tavares, Marinho Velloso

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Pedro Napolitano Prata

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscaping Lilian Masini

Construction Marcelo Glória More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a rainforest glade of difficult access in the Mountain range of Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the project of the house was premised on dry methods that provides comfort in a warm and humid environment.

The constructive party considered from the outset the use of lightweight and pre-fabricated components - easy to transport and low generation of residues - such as partitions in cement panels, wood frame structure and metal tiles with thermal insulation as outer closure.

The house seeks to frame the best view for each ambient: the intimate part opens to the enclosed forest, the social part to the clearing and the valley.