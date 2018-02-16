House ML / Arquipélago Arquitetos

-
Architects
-
LocationParaty, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeLuís Tavares, Marinho Velloso
-
Area140.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
LandscapingLilian Masini
-
ConstructionMarcelo Glória
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a rainforest glade of difficult access in the Mountain range of Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the project of the house was premised on dry methods that provides comfort in a warm and humid environment.
The constructive party considered from the outset the use of lightweight and pre-fabricated components - easy to transport and low generation of residues - such as partitions in cement panels, wood frame structure and metal tiles with thermal insulation as outer closure.
The house seeks to frame the best view for each ambient: the intimate part opens to the enclosed forest, the social part to the clearing and the valley.