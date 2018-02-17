World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Italy
  5. Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia
  6. 2017
  7. New Library in Former Industrial Area / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

New Library in Former Industrial Area / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

  • 05:00 - 17 February, 2018
New Library in Former Industrial Area / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia
New Library in Former Industrial Area / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia, © Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

© Stefano Anzini © Stefano Anzini © Luc Boegly © Stefano Anzini

  • Architects

    Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

  • Location

    Via del Canaletto, 38, 19126 La Spezia SP, Italy

  • Architects in Charge

    Alfonso Femia, Simonetta Cenci

  • Design Team

    Alfonso Femia, Simonetta Cenci, Daniele Di Matteo, Domenica Laface, Carola Picasso, Alessandra Quarello, Maria Michela Scala, Ilaria Sisto

  • Area

    4500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luc Boegly, Stefano Anzini

  • Architectural and Landscape Design

    Alfonso Femia with 5+1AA (now Ateliers(s) Alfonso Femia)

  • Structural Engineering

    FOR engineering architecture Via A. Da Montefeltro 2 - 10133 Torino (TO)

  • Services and Environmental Engineering

    ProgeTec s.n.c. Via Fontevivo, 19/F - 19125 La Spezia (SP)

  • Geotechnics and Geology

    Geol. Enrico Verrando Via Tanini, 130 - 16133 Genova (GE)

  • Fire Safety

    Studio Russo Via G. Amati, 138 - 10078 Venaria Reale Torino (TO)

  • Project Managers

    Stefania Bracco, Ilaria Sisto

  • Collaborators

    Daniela Checchin, Roxana Carugar, Michele Nicastro, Gianmatteo Ferlin

  • Client

    City of La Spezia

  • Program

    Redevelopment of the former Fitram industrial area into a library in La Spezia

  • Cost

    2.560.500,00. euro
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The proposed intervention is the creation of a new urban "center", propulsive and functional according to the will of the Administration to recreate a place that provides meeting spaces, reading and entertainment. The program includes the creation of a living space in which to host a small auditorium, a reading area for children, the administrative centre, and the offices for the library in addition to the archives and the rooms dedicated to the book reading and consultation.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The idea of this challenging but fascinating project comes from the belief that reading and culture if identified with a dedicated place, can become an opportunity for growth, training, socialization. The project was immediately thought as a device of connection and sharing, of perception and rediscovery. Our intention was not the one of an overlapping abuse, to go alongside by denying, but to report the pre-existence, by inserting the interior with the exterior, of the urban landscape with the territory.

Sections
Sections

Everything is developed according to a grammar of design that emphasizes the identity of the individual parts and the relationship between them with radical honesty: the relationship with matter, the enhancement of the main characters in her, from the independence of interventions designed as "actions" in space and for the space, the "architectural promenade" that will accompany the use of this space as a discovery of existing buildings and their context. 

© Stefano Anzini
© Stefano Anzini
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Refurbishment Renovation Italy
Cite: "New Library in Former Industrial Area / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia" 17 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889094/new-library-in-former-industrial-area-atelier-s-alfonso-femia/> ISSN 0719-8884

