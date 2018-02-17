New Library in Former Industrial Area / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

+ 12

Architects Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia

Location Via del Canaletto, 38, 19126 La Spezia SP, Italy

Architects in Charge Alfonso Femia, Simonetta Cenci

Design Team Alfonso Femia, Simonetta Cenci, Daniele Di Matteo, Domenica Laface, Carola Picasso, Alessandra Quarello, Maria Michela Scala, Ilaria Sisto

Area 4500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Luc Boegly, Stefano Anzini

Architectural and Landscape Design Alfonso Femia with 5+1AA (now Ateliers(s) Alfonso Femia)

Structural Engineering FOR engineering architecture Via A. Da Montefeltro 2 - 10133 Torino (TO)

Services and Environmental Engineering ProgeTec s.n.c. Via Fontevivo, 19/F - 19125 La Spezia (SP)

Geotechnics and Geology Geol. Enrico Verrando Via Tanini, 130 - 16133 Genova (GE)

Fire Safety Studio Russo Via G. Amati, 138 - 10078 Venaria Reale Torino (TO)

Project Managers Stefania Bracco, Ilaria Sisto

Collaborators Daniela Checchin, Roxana Carugar, Michele Nicastro, Gianmatteo Ferlin

Client City of La Spezia

Program Redevelopment of the former Fitram industrial area into a library in La Spezia

Cost 2.560.500,00. euro More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The proposed intervention is the creation of a new urban "center", propulsive and functional according to the will of the Administration to recreate a place that provides meeting spaces, reading and entertainment. The program includes the creation of a living space in which to host a small auditorium, a reading area for children, the administrative centre, and the offices for the library in addition to the archives and the rooms dedicated to the book reading and consultation.

The idea of this challenging but fascinating project comes from the belief that reading and culture if identified with a dedicated place, can become an opportunity for growth, training, socialization. The project was immediately thought as a device of connection and sharing, of perception and rediscovery. Our intention was not the one of an overlapping abuse, to go alongside by denying, but to report the pre-existence, by inserting the interior with the exterior, of the urban landscape with the territory.

Everything is developed according to a grammar of design that emphasizes the identity of the individual parts and the relationship between them with radical honesty: the relationship with matter, the enhancement of the main characters in her, from the independence of interventions designed as "actions" in space and for the space, the "architectural promenade" that will accompany the use of this space as a discovery of existing buildings and their context.