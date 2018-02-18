World
i

i

i

i

i

  7. D’Entrecasteaux House / Room11 Architects

D’Entrecasteaux House / Room11 Architects

  • 20:00 - 18 February, 2018
D’Entrecasteaux House / Room11 Architects
D’Entrecasteaux House / Room11 Architects, © Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

  • Architects

    Room11 Architects

  • Location

    Kingborough Council, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Thomas Bailey, Megan Baynes

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. Bruny Island sits across the narrow D’entrecasteaux Channel which separates it from the Tasmanian mainland. Accessible only by boat, Bruny is a remote and beautiful landscape. The island is a traditional holiday destination for Hobartions and is increasingly becoming an international destination for more discerning cool climate connoisseurs.  Our clients, a professional couple, approached us after purchasing the land with a view to building a permanent residence. With family members owing adjacent properties, our clients was intently aware of the need for the architecture to reconcile the need to orient for light and view, but also provide protection from offshore winds and glare from the expansive water plane. Replete with devastating panoramas, the site was nonetheless exposed.  Winds buffet the angled terrain and the glorious light is at times too demanding for the eyes.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

In parallel to this physical need for protection, the remote location brought a psychological need.  The home had to provide a reassuringly solid and contained presence, company for a remote and beautiful existence.  These two factors led to a dialogue about security, permanence and belonging. Tasmania is notable, in geological terms, for its Dolerite, which is around 180 million years old. Our clients are a family including two geologists and therefore stonework fitted well with our architectural inclinations and the families’ professional interests.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

The resulting high stone walled outer skin, and a light, taut, timber interior, contain the traditional functions of a home.  These contrasting built elements satisfy both the physical and psychological need that the location demands of the architecture. The modest house employs an inflected non-orthogonal plan where massive stone walls encompass light timber-lined living spaces.  The black stained timber interior provides relief from the blisteringly bright Tasmanian light and projects the occupant into the landscape beyond. Large sliding timber doors open to the northern light and a large deck which overlooks the channel and mountain range beyond. 

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Service functions are wrapped up in shiny black boxes. The kitchen island bench sits as a crisp blunt monolith. Black bathrooms feature generous skylights and full height tiling. Full width mirrors double the perceived space of these carefully designed interior volumes. Bespoke glazing details are used throughout the residence. Double-glazed argon gas units provide thermal performance commiserate with the cool temperate climate. The house harvests rainwater and recycles wastewater onsite. D’Entrecasteaux House has a simple pallet, dark within a pale stone exterior.  The orientation of face-fixed bespoke glazing focuses attention upon specific elements of the landscape, providing an opportunity for repose.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
