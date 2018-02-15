World
  3. Alvaro Siza's New Church of Saint-Jacques de la Lande Through the Lens of Ana Amado

Alvaro Siza's New Church of Saint-Jacques de la Lande Through the Lens of Ana Amado

Alvaro Siza's New Church of Saint-Jacques de la Lande Through the Lens of Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
Architecture photographer Ana Amado has shared with us a set of photographs featuring Álvaro Siza's recently inaugurated Church of Saint-Jacques de la Lande, in Rennes—the first church built in Brittany, France this century.

As in many other Siza buildings, this church is built in white concrete and pays special attention to the natural light, which bathes the altar, tabernacle, pulpit and baptismal font from above. Externally, different volumes—blocks, cylinders and incisions—add to the overall mass of the building, distinguishing it from the neighboring housing blocks, while the use of few openings helps to establish a solid, permanent presence in the natural environment. Check Ana Amado's set of photographs below: 

© Ana Amado © Ana Amado © Ana Amado © Ana Amado + 53

© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
© Ana Amado
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Alvaro Siza's New Church of Saint-Jacques de la Lande Through the Lens of Ana Amado" 15 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889080/alvaro-sizas-new-church-of-saint-jacques-de-la-lande-though-the-lens-of-ana-amado/> ISSN 0719-8884

