World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in refurbishment architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. Mexico
  5. José Ricardo Yslas Gámez
  6. 2016
  7. Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez

Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez
Save this picture!
Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez, © Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

© Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto © Jaime Navarro Soto + 18

  • Collaborators

    Alejandro Beyer Contreras, Jacobo Díaz Castillo, Gustavo Ortiz Aguas, Armando Barba Reyes, Antonio Merlos Espinosa

  • Construction

    RYG Studio SA, Anteus Constructora

  • Structural Engineering

    Montes de Oca Ingenieros y Consultores
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a private neighborhood 20 minutes from Mexico City. Surrounded by a wooded environment, both public and public areas revolve around a central interior patio whose main element is a floating concrete cube that frames the presence of a magnolia illuminated by natural light, which filters through the dome that covers the imposing concrete figure.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

At the end of the patio, aligned with the 'floating' concrete structure the chimney end the axis, from whose center emanates an inverted pyramid that receives the flame. The chimney works as a link between the living room, the dining room and the patio itself, connecting the three spaces at the same time that it serves as a dividing element.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto
Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

Pergolas of wood occupy both in the inner patio and in the corridors, which generates an interesting game of shades. The house is structured as two L-shaped bodies that are connected by two bridges in the interior.

Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The bridges join the private spaces, one of them crossing over a fern garden while the other bridge crosses over a water mirror from which the tree is placed. These two landscaped areas serve to provide cross ventilation to the house.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

The main materials used are wood, stone slabs and concreted concrete. It is the combination of these elements that generates different effects of light and shadow that give the house a cozy atmosphere, according to the wooded environment.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez" [Casa Encinos / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez] 15 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889078/encinos-house-jose-ricardo-yslas-gamez/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »